Hawkeyes add in-state offensive lineman

Iowa added one of its top in-state targets to its 2022 football recruiting class on Tuesday, gaining a verbal commitment from Kale Krogh.
The 6-foot-6, 267-pound lineman from Huxley, Iowa, plays the line on both sides of the ball for Ballard High School and was offered a scholarship by the Hawkeyes while attending an elite line camp at Iowa earlier this month.
He reached a decision to accept that offer prior to making a scheduled official visit to Iowa City later this month and prior to a now-canceled visit to Minnesota during the upcoming weekend.
“At this moment and time I have made a decision,’’ Krogh wrote in announcing his commitment on social media, thanking coaches and programs that recruited him as well as coaches who have worked with him throughout his playing career and his teammates.
“Most of all, I would like to thank my family, my mom for doing everything and anything I could ever ask for, my dad for teaching me how to work hard and do things right the first time, my brothers for teaching me how to enjoy life and being my biggest fans.
“With that said, I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa to play football!’’
After catching the attention of Iowa recruiters during his freshman year of high school, Krogh has developed into one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2022.
A second-team Class 3A all-state selection of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last fall, Krogh ranked as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale by both Rivals and 247Sports.
He is ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as the seventh-best prospect in the Class of 2022 in Iowa's high schools.
He has been recruited by Jay Niemann, whose recruiting territory includes central Iowa, and by newly-hired Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett, who had been recruiting Krogh when he was working at Tulane following the end of the 2020 season.
Minnesota and Tulane were among a list of schools who offered Krogh that included Bowling Green, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Pennsylvania, Toledo and Yale.
Krogh is the fifth player to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes and joins Jack Dotzler of Waunakee, Wis., as offensive linemen who have committed to sign with Iowa in December.
The other recruits in the class include defensive ends Aaron Graves of Gowrie, Iowa, and Caden Crawford of Lansing, Kan., and linebacker Jayden Montgomery of Suamico, Wis.