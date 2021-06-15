Hawkeyes add in-state offensive lineman

Iowa added one of its top in-state targets to its 2022 football recruiting class on Tuesday, gaining a verbal commitment from Kale Krogh.

The 6-foot-6, 267-pound lineman from Huxley, Iowa, plays the line on both sides of the ball for Ballard High School and was offered a scholarship by the Hawkeyes while attending an elite line camp at Iowa earlier this month.

He reached a decision to accept that offer prior to making a scheduled official visit to Iowa City later this month and prior to a now-canceled visit to Minnesota during the upcoming weekend.

“At this moment and time I have made a decision,’’ Krogh wrote in announcing his commitment on social media, thanking coaches and programs that recruited him as well as coaches who have worked with him throughout his playing career and his teammates.

“Most of all, I would like to thank my family, my mom for doing everything and anything I could ever ask for, my dad for teaching me how to work hard and do things right the first time, my brothers for teaching me how to enjoy life and being my biggest fans.

“With that said, I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa to play football!’’