Hawkeyes add lineman to '23 recruiting class

Iowa added a player to its 2023 football recruiting class Saturday night that followed a familiar path to the Hawkeye program.

Leighton Jones, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Brownsburg, Ind., is also a gifted wrestler who finished third at 285 pounds at the Indiana state high school championships a week ago.

He’s been on the radar of Iowa coaches for some time, attending camp at Iowa last summer, taking part in the Hawkeye Tailgater recruiting event last July and attending a game at Kinnick Stadium last fall.

Jones was offered a scholarship by Iowa coaches last week once his prep wrestling season concluded and on Saturday he became the sixth player to commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 recruiting class.

Iowa recruited Jones as an offensive lineman from the onset, projecting him as a center, while many other schools recruiting him envisioned him as a defensive end at the collegiate level.

Named by the Indiana Football Coaches Association to its Class 6A junior all-state team as a defensive lineman – the organization picks its all-state teams by class – he selected Iowa over offers from Purdue, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Jones announced his decision on social media, thanking his family, teammates and his high school football and wrestling coaches for helping him develop his abilities.

He also offered appreciation for the college programs who recruited him.

“I truly could not have had a bad choice to choose where I spent the next five years of my life,’’ Jones wrote. “To say I have accomplished my lifelong goal of being a Division I athlete still feels unreal. I’m blessed to announce that I am committing to the University of Iowa.’’

Jones went on thank the Hawkeye coaches who recruited him “for being 100 percent honest and transparent every step of the way,’’ and then concluded, “Can’t wait to play in Kinnick Stadium.’’

Rivals and 247Sports both rank Jones as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale. He is ranked by 247Sports as the sixth-best prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2023.

Jones is the second offensive player to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in December, joining quarterback Marco Lainez of Princeton, N.J.

