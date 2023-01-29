Hawkeyes add transfer offensive lineman

An offensive lineman with 33 games of starting experience in the Mid-American Conference will join the Iowa football program as a graduate transfer.

Rusty Feth, a 6-foot-5, 304-pounder who spent the past four seasons playing guard and center at Miami (Ohio) announced on social media Sunday that he will join the Hawkeyes.

"Proud of myself. I am so excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa,'' Feth wrote on Twitter. "Cannot wait to be around these fantastic people.''

Feth played for current Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett during his first two seasons with the RedHawks.

A native of Colerain, Ohio, Feth announced on Jan. 23 his plans to explore transfer options after earning his undergraduate degree at Miami (Ohio).

In the past week, he was offered scholarships by Purdue, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Old Dominion in addition to the Iowa offer which preceded a weekend visit to Iowa City.

Feth's starting career with the RedHawks began during his freshman season in 2019, when he started six games at right guard and was named by coaches as the team's offensive newcomer of the year.

He played all three games Miami played in a shortened 2020 season at a guard position before shifting to center in 2021.

Feth started in the middle of the RedHawks' offensive front for all 12 games the RedHawks played in 2021 and returned to that role for another dozen games during the 2022 season, earning second-team all-Mid-American Conference honors.

In announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this month, Feth said he was excited to begin "a new chapter in life.''

Feth is the second offensive lineman to transfer to the Iowa program since the end of the 2022 season.

Daijon Parker, a tackle at the NCAA Division II level for Saginaw Valley State, announced earlier this month his transfer to Iowa.

Iowa hosted another potential transfer, linebacker Nick Jackson from Virginia over the weekend. He earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors for the Cavaliers.