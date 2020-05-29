Hawkeyes add upset-minded foe to schedule

Iowa has added an opponent with a reputation for being a nuisance for power-five football programs to its 2024 nonconference schedule.

It was announced Friday the Hawkeyes will host Troy on Sept. 14 that season, completing a nonconference schedule that includes home games against Illinois State and Iowa State before the Trojans visit Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa’s Big Ten schedule in 2024 includes home games with Northwestern, Maryland, Wisconsin and Nebraska while the Hawkeyes will travel to Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.

The Sept. 7 date of the Cy-Hawk match-up that season was also announced for the first time Friday, as was a Sept. 6 date for the 2025 game between Iowa and Iowa State that will be played Jack Trice Stadium.

Troy, which played as an independent after winning a pair of NCAA Division II national championships and moving up to Division I, has appeared in eight bowl games since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2004.

Its nonconference record includes wins at Nebraska in 2018 and LSU in 2017 in addition to a six-point loss at Clemson in 2016.