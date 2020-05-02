Hawkeyes are keeping top in-state talent home

"Spring has become a time when there traditionally would be a lot of contact, guys visiting campus, coaches visiting schools, and right now that can’t happen," Doyle said. "It’s an important time."

Doyle would typically meet with those prospects as they visit, and he said those discussions are still taking place.

"A lot of Zoom (video) meetings are happening," Doyle said. "We’re trying to re-create everything that would happen if the meeting would take place on campus. It’s remained a very busy time in terms of recruiting."

Iowa has added five players to its 2021 recruiting class in the past 10 days, including a pair of in-state prospects in Urbandale, Iowa, defensive end Max Llewellyn and Brecht, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds a week ago.

The following day, he jumped online and spent time talking with Ferentz and Heller about the possibility of playing both football and baseball for the Hawkeyes.

"It’s something I’m interested in doing and I came away feeling like they are going to do the best they can to make it work," Brecht said. "They’re cool with the idea, and that led me to my decision."