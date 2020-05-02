Hawkeyes are keeping top in-state talent home

Iowa may not be operating under any mandated stay-at-home order, but the Iowa football program continues to have success convincing the state’s top football talent to do just that.
In building its 2021 recruiting class, Iowa has offered scholarships to 10 prospects from what is regarded as one of the state’s most talent-rich senior classes ever.
Eight of those players will be staying home, making verbal commitments to be part of the Hawkeyes’ next recruiting class.
By comparison, Iowa signed four in-state players in 2019 and 2020.
Brody Brecht, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver from Ankeny, announced Friday that he had committed to join not only the Iowa football program but the baseball program as well.
His commitment came following a video conference call last Monday with Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and baseball coach Rick Heller.
At a time when coaches are not allowed to make off-campus visits or welcome recruits to campus because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those type of connections are helping Iowa build a recruiting class that now numbers 14 players.
In a video conference call last week, Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle said coaches are finding new and innovative ways to stay connected with prospects, building on established relationships at a time when in-person contacts are not being allowed by the NCAA.
"Spring has become a time when there traditionally would be a lot of contact, guys visiting campus, coaches visiting schools, and right now that can’t happen," Doyle said. "It’s an important time."
Doyle would typically meet with those prospects as they visit, and he said those discussions are still taking place.
"A lot of Zoom (video) meetings are happening," Doyle said. "We’re trying to re-create everything that would happen if the meeting would take place on campus. It’s remained a very busy time in terms of recruiting."
Iowa has added five players to its 2021 recruiting class in the past 10 days, including a pair of in-state prospects in Urbandale, Iowa, defensive end Max Llewellyn and Brecht, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds a week ago.
The following day, he jumped online and spent time talking with Ferentz and Heller about the possibility of playing both football and baseball for the Hawkeyes.
"It’s something I’m interested in doing and I came away feeling like they are going to do the best they can to make it work," Brecht said. "They’re cool with the idea, and that led me to my decision."
Brecht, who caught 35 passes for 796 yards and seven touchdowns last fall as a junior for an Ankeny team which went 6-3, selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State and William & Mary and ultimately, he chose the Hawkeyes over the Cyclones.
"I wanted to get it all worked out now if I could and I’m happy it worked out the way it did," Brecht said. "Everything is a little different right now, but to have this decision out of the way, I can focus on school and my seasons."
Brecht announced his decision on Twitter and joined Kansas City-area receiver Arland Bruce IV last week in giving Iowa its first two commitments from wide receivers in this year's class.
He is ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale and is regarded as a top-75 receiver nationally by Rivals.
Both rank Brecht among the top-10 prospects in the state, with 247Sports ranking him sixth and Rivals having him eighth among Iowa preps in the Class of 2021.
In addition to Llewellyn and Brecht, Iowa has in-state commitments from defensive end Jeff Bowie of West Branch, offensive lineman Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, linebacker Jaden Harrell of Urbandale, defensive tackle Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf and athletes Cooper DeJean of Ida Grove and Zach Twedt of Story City.
The only two other in-state prospects who have been offered scholarships by Iowa are the state's top two prospects according to Rivals' rankings, tight end Thomas Fidone of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs and T.J. Bollers, a defensive end from Clear Creek-Amana.
Neither has made a college choice.
Iowa currently has commitments from six players ranked by Rivals among the state’s top 10.
The Hawkeyes have not offered two of those 10, fifth-rated Henry Lutovsky of Mount Pleasant and ninth-rated Luke Pinnick of West Marshall. Both are offensive linemen. Lutovsky has verbally committed to Nebraska, while Pinnick remains uncommitted.
