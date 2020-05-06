Hawkeyes attract a Husker legacy

His father earned two national championship rings playing wingback for Nebraska, but Iowa’s latest football commitment wants to create a legacy of his own.
Keagan Johnson, a wide receiver who scored a pair of touchdowns for Bellevue West in its Nebraska Class A state championship shutout of Omaha Westside, announced Wednesday he had selected the Hawkeyes from a final group of three that included Nebraska and Kansas State.
“I spent many nights praying about this decision. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in today,’’ Johnson wrote in divulging his choice on Twitter. “I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates. Without you guys this isn’t possible. With that being said, I’m committed to the University of Iowa.’’
Johnson, 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, is the 15th player to make a verbal commitment to be part of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 football recruiting class and the third receiver to announce intentions to play for Iowa in the last eight days.
His father, Clester, earned honorable mention all-Big Eight honors as a senior in 1995 and was a member of Cornhuskers’ teams which won national championships in 1994 and 1995.
Keagan Johnson told the Omaha World-Herald that his father gave him space to reach his own decision from a collection of eight scholarship offers that included Iowa State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and Wyoming in addition to his final three.
“I am blessed that I can start my own legacy and I don’t have to follow his footsteps,’’ Johnson said. “He has always preached that to me.’’
Johnson is the third son of Clester Johnson to earn a college football scholarship.
His brother C.J. played at Wyoming, catching three passes for 22 yards in a loss at Iowa in 2017, and his brother Cade will be a senior at South Dakota State next fall after earning all-American honors there last season.
After playing primarily as a defensive back as a sophomore, Keagan Johnson caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight touchdowns last season for a Bellevue West team which finished its 13-0 season with a 35-0 win over Omaha Westside last November at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
In that game, he caught four passes for 66 yards and one score and rushed for a 50-yard touchdown.
Ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale, Johnson was ranked by 247Sports as the second-best prospect in Nebraska in the Class of 2021.
He said the stability within Iowa’s coaching staff and recent growth within the Hawkeye receiving corps with Kelton Copeland as the position coach made deciding differences in his final choice.
“It came down to coach Copeland. He has changed the wide receivers at Iowa the last couple of years dramatically,’’ Johnson said. “I see myself excelling at that program and playing at a high level there.’’
Johnson’s commitment follows the same last week from receivers Arland Bruce IV of Olathe, Kan., and Brody Brecht of Ankeny, part of a collection of seven players to announce plans to be part of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class since April 14.
They are part of a 15-recruit class which is now ranked sixth nationally by Rivals.
