Hawkeyes attract a Husker legacy

“I am blessed that I can start my own legacy and I don’t have to follow his footsteps,’’ Johnson said. “He has always preached that to me.’’

Johnson is the third son of Clester Johnson to earn a college football scholarship.

His brother C.J. played at Wyoming, catching three passes for 22 yards in a loss at Iowa in 2017, and his brother Cade will be a senior at South Dakota State next fall after earning all-American honors there last season.

After playing primarily as a defensive back as a sophomore, Keagan Johnson caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight touchdowns last season for a Bellevue West team which finished its 13-0 season with a 35-0 win over Omaha Westside last November at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

In that game, he caught four passes for 66 yards and one score and rushed for a 50-yard touchdown.

Ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale, Johnson was ranked by 247Sports as the second-best prospect in Nebraska in the Class of 2021.

He said the stability within Iowa’s coaching staff and recent growth within the Hawkeye receiving corps with Kelton Copeland as the position coach made deciding differences in his final choice.