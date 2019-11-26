Hawkeyes avoid word games, focus on Huskers

On the other side of the ball, the one thing Iowa wants to do is move the ball on the ground.

Limited to 79 rushing yards on 32 carries in last weekend’s 19-10 win over Illinois, Schott said re-energizing the run game also starts with line play.

“That’s our job, to get the run game going,’’ he said. “It was frustrating against Illinois. We put coach Brian (Ferentz, the Iowa offensive coordinator) in a position where he couldn’t make a lot of run calls because we weren’t doing our job the way it needed to be done.’’

That hasn’t been an issue for Iowa against Nebraska in recent seasons.

The Hawkeyes have piled up 999 yards on the ground against the Cornhuskers during Iowa’s four-game win streak in the series, out-rushing Nebraska in each of the games.

On average, the Hawkeyes have out-gained the Cornhuskers on the ground 249.8-113.5 yards to facilitate their ongoing streak.

At the moment, Ferentz is more concerned with recent performance than history.

He credited Illinois’ defense with holding the Hawkeyes down last week, but said Iowa must focus on improvement this week.