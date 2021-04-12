 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeyes' backup center plans to transfer
0 comments
IOWA FOOTBALL

Hawkeyes' backup center plans to transfer

  • Updated
  • 0
Noah Fenske

Noah Fenske

 Brian Ray

Noah Fenske began spring practices listed as the second-team center on the Iowa football depth chart, but Monday he indicated he plans to transfer.

Six practices into the Hawkeyes’ 15 spring drills, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound sophomore from New Hampton, Iowa, announced on social media that he was leaving Iowa.

“I want to thank the University of Iowa for giving me the opportunity to play for the Hawks,’’ Fenkse wrote.

“I have met so many great people and I am forever grateful for my time at Iowa. With that being said with lots of conversations with friends and family I have decide to leave Iowa and enter the transfer portal.’’

A first-team all-state selection as a senior in high school, Fenske redshirted in 2019 and did not see any game action for the Hawkeyes in 2019 or 2020.

An education major, he received academic all-Big Ten recognition following the 2020 season.

Fenske was one of two underclassmen to appear on the Hawkeye offensive line two-deep for the first time prior to the start of spring practices. He was joined by redshirt freshman Josh Volk, who was listed as the back-up right guard.

He is the second offensive lineman to leave the program with eligibility remaining since the end of the 2020 season.

Mark Kallenberger, an eight-game starter at guard and tackle over the past two seasons, announced in February that he had elected to forego his final year of eligibility.

A former Bettendorf prep, Kallenberger is scheduled to receive his undergraduate degree from Iowa next month.

MIAMEN CHARGED

Iowa tight end Josiah Miamen faces charges of public intoxication, criminal trespass, interference with official acts and possession and use of false identification following an incident early Sunday morning in downtown Iowa City.

The sophomore from Peoria, Ill., was charged by Iowa City police after they responded to call at 12:29 a.m. at Elray's Live and Dive, 211 E. Iowa Ave. According to a police report, a member of the security staff at the business had allegedly been struck by an individual.

Miamen, an academic all-Big Ten selection in 2020, arrived at Iowa in 2019 and has not seen playing time for the Hawkeyes. He was an academic all-Big Ten selection in 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nationals Vs. Cardinals preview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News