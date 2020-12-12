Hawkeyes beat Badgers at their own game

On the opening play of the ensuing series he collected Iowa’s final touchdown, taking a handoff 80 yards through the heart of a Wisconsin defense that had been surrendering just over 72 yards per game on the ground.

"We all knew it was going to be a tough, physical game," Goodson said. "We just had to keep pounding the ball, keep at it, trusting that it would work out."

And it did, leading to what players described as an emotion-filled postgame celebration that filled the eyes of their coach with tears.

"Those guys know how to pry it out of me," Ferentz said.

They also understood why their coach became emotional after Iowa collected its sixth straight victory following an 0-2 start to a shortened regular season that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a crazy scene," said Goodson, who ran for a game-high 106 yards. "And, it was emotional. Coach knows and understands the effort we put in every week. He knows what took to earn it. It was a good celebration. It felt good to win that trophy."

Wisconsin played without its leading rusher, freshman Jalen Berger was among a handful of Badgers unable to play Saturday for undisclosed reasons.