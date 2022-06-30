Hawkeyes beat Tide for top recruiting target

Kadyn Proctor had his choice of elite college football programs.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pound offensive tackle for Southeast Polk has chosen to stay home, becoming the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Iowa football program.

Proctor announced Thursday on social media that he had committed to the Hawkeyes, selecting Iowa over Alabama from among a collection of 44 scholarship offers.

“Been a long time coming, the wait is over. Hawkeye Nation, you got my everything from the first day I get there. Let’s work. I’m home,’’ Proctor wrote in making his announcement.

Proctor reached that decision after making an official visit to Iowa City last weekend and visiting Alabama earlier in June.

Ranked 14th in the Rivals100 listing of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Proctor is also ranked by Rivals as the top offensive tackle prospect in the nation.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rate the five-star recruit as the top prospect at any position in the state of Iowa in next year’s senior class.

“I never thought that I would be in the position that I am today and most know that,’’ Proctor wrote in making his decision public. “I’m so thankful for my parents/guardians who have given me advice and shown me perspective throughout my choice.’’

Proctor thanked a number of people, including his family and girlfriend while beginning with thanking “God for blessing me with the life I was given and for the talents that have been bestowed upon me. Without him, I would be nobody.’’

He went on thank his coaches at Southeast Polk, saying they “have pushed me to be the greatest human being that I can be and also giving me the tools to succeed at the next level.’’

Proctor credited his trainer, Ryan Smith, for helping him meet other athletes from Iowa schools.

“He has taught me that doing things with a purpose and intent is the greatest way of getting to that next step in succession,’’ Proctor wrote.

Proctor wears No. 74 because of his admiration for former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs.

He had a chance to meet the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle who wore that same number during his visit to Iowa City last weekend.

Recruited by Jay Niemann and George Barnett, Proctor is the second highly-ranked recruit from Southeast Polk to join the Iowa program within the past year.

Xavier Nwankpa, a five-star defensive back, signed with the Hawkeyes last December after taking officials visits to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M before selecting Iowa.

He enrolled at Iowa in January, participated in spring practices and will be in the mix for time on the field this fall.

Nwankpa congratulated his friend on social media Thursday and apologized to fans for not letting them in on a decision he knew about before it was announced.

“Sorry had to make y’all nervous, #gohawks,’’ Nwankpa wrote on Twitter.

Iowa running back Gavin Williams, another former high school teammate at Southeast Polk who went on to complete his prep career at West Des Moines Dowling, chimed in on Twitter as well, writing, “Yessir, we got the whole fam.’’

One of seven players from Southeast Polk's 2021 team to earn first-team Class 5A all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Proctor’s list of scholarship offers was lengthy.

In addition to Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State from the Big Ten offered.

Beyond Alabama in the SEC, Proctor was offered scholarships by Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

He also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Southern California, Texas and West Virginia among others.

Proctor is the 14th player to announce intentions to be part of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

He is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Hawkeyes, joining four-star prospect Trevor Lauck of Indianapolis and three-star prospects Leighton Jones of Brownsburg, Ind., and Cannon Leonard of Gilman, Ill.

