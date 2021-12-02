Hawkeyes believe success begins with the run

IOWA CITY — Whatever success Iowa has moving the football against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game starts with the run.
“That’s who we are and what we do,’’ Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson said.
And if Iowa can gain some traction on the ground, it opens up an array of offensive options for the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“That’s really an emphasis every week with how we’re built,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. “We need to be able to run the ball if we want to be successful. Michigan did a good job of making Ohio State play different than they wanted to play (last weekend) and that’s a big reason why they won.’’
It’s those yards on first and second down that matter, gaining enough to avoid putting the Hawkeyes in pass-only situations that free the Wolverines’ havoc-creating edge rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, to do their thing.
The pair have combined for 24 of the 33 sacks second-ranked Michigan has recorded this season.
Hutchinson was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year earlier this week and was joined by Ojabo as a first-team all-conference selection.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the challenge the pair present is unique, starting with the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Hutchinson, a senior who plays an end position.
“I don’t know how you neutralize him. He’s an outstanding player and you better know where he lines up,’’ Ferentz said. “Some of that is fairly predictable, but the problem is the guy on the other side (Ojabo). I don’t want to say he’s equally dangerous, but it’s pretty close. It’s a 1-2.’’
Ojabo, an outside linebacker, is a 6-5, 250-pound native of Scotland who arrived at Michigan from the Blair Academy in New Jersey.
“I don’t know how often we’ve faced a team that has two guys outside like that that can be as disruptive as they are,’’ Ferentz said.
The Iowa coach compares the Michigan tandem to two players he coached against while working in the NFL, Howie Long and John Randle.
“John Randle played more inside than out, but he was a Tasmanian devil. Howie Long, same way,’’ Ferentz said. “If you relaxed one play, he was going to be in there wrecking the play and really causing havoc.’’
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ferentz use the same description to label Hutchinson — relentless.
“He doesn’t take a play off,’’ Harbaugh said.
Ferentz notices that, too.
“He doesn’t stop and that’s part of the reason he’s so good. He has a good skill set, but he has a motor that’s really impressive,’’ Ferentz said.
Hutchinson and Ojabo have helped Michigan collect 66 tackles for a loss during its 11-1 season, stops behind the line that have thwarted drive after drive.
That is among the reasons Ferentz settled on Petras over Alex Padilla as Iowa’s starting quarterback this week. Petras has 17 starts over the past two seasons while Padilla’s resume includes starting the Hawkeyes’ last three games after Petras suffered a shoulder injury.
“I think his experience certainly helps. He’s played more than Alex and that’s a benefit, potentially,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s been knocked around. He’s had success and has been knocked around, too. Just kind of built a resume and that has to help. It’s still going to be a real big challenge. These guys are really good on defense.’’
Statistically, Michigan has the most improved defense in the Big Ten compared to its work in 2020.
The Wolverines have a new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, three new defensive assistants and nine first-year starters. Together, they have allowed more than 17 points in just four games and the 17.2 points Michigan allows per game ranks third in the Big Ten.
Petras said the only lingering issue with his shoulder is that it takes him a little longer to warm up than it did before.
“Other than that, it’s 100%,’’ he said.
He figures it will take that against the Wolverines.
“Every position group, every player working hard to execute what we need to do, that’s what it’s going to take,’’ Petras said. “If it’s an inside zone, we might have to be aware of a certain thing up front. In the pass game, I have to be aware of certain things depending on the concept. That doesn’t change week to week, but you do have to study personnel and know their strengths.’’
And, Petras said, Iowa has to be true to itself.
“We have to be who we are,’’ Petras said.
For the Hawkeyes, that begins with moving the ball on the ground.
Improved cohesion and health among Iowa’s front five on the line has helped improve the team’s offensive production in recent weeks.
Three of Iowa’s top four rushing efforts as a team during its 10-2 season have come in the Hawkeyes’ last four games and the 364 total yards accumulated in last week’s win at Nebraska marked the second-best effort of the Big Ten season for Iowa.
“We’ve spent a lot of time focusing on our consistency,’’ Goodson said. “Everybody’s getting their footwork down. The guys up front, the backs. We’re all working together and it’s showing.’’