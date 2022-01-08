Hawkeyes' Belton declares for NFL draft

After leading the Big Ten in interceptions last season as a junior, Dane Belton has decided to take on his next challenge.
The Iowa defensive back announced Saturday on social media that he has declared himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft and will forgo his remaining eligibility at the college level.
“I want to thank the coaching staff, the strength staff, the medical staff, trainers and everyone at the University of Iowa that have mentored, taught and looked out for me during my time here,’’ Belton wrote.
“I want to especially thank coach (Phil) Parker, coach (Seth) Wallace, coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach (Raimond) Braithwaite for developing me into the player I am today.’’
Belton also thanked his family and his teammates, writing of that latter that he appreciated “the bonds we’ve created and the times we’ve spent together, grinding on the field and hanging out off the field.’’
Belton indicated prior to Hawkeyes’ Citrus Bowl appearance that he sought information from NFL personnel through Iowa coaches about his draft potential and planned to review the results following the New Year’s Day bowl.
He is the second defensive back to announce plans to pursue opportunities at the next level, following the decision of fifth-year senior safety Jack Koerner.
Another starter in the Iowa secondary, senior cornerback Riley Moss, announced earlier last week that he plans to return to Iowa for the 2022 season.
Belton intercepted five passes this season, a number that shared the Big Ten lead and ranked second in the nation in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
A 26-game starter during his career at either the hybrid cash position or safety for Iowa, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Tampa, Fla., native finished the season with 46 tackles, including three for a loss.
In addition to intercepting five passes, he led the Hawkeyes with seven pass break ups and was tied for sixth on the team with three quarterback hurries.
Belton earned first-team all-Big Ten recognition from both conference coaches and the media and received academic all-Big Ten honors.