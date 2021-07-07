Hawkeyes' Belton works to take next step

In 2020, former Hawkeye defensive backs Jake Gervase, Amani Hooker, Micah Hyde, Josh Jackson, Desmond King, Greg Mabin, Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone saw action for NFL teams.

Belton said he was well aware of that reputation as he made his college choice.

The two-time academic all-Big Ten selection chose Iowa for a multitude of reasons, but the chance to learn from Parker was among them.

“Coach Parker has the reputation for sending people to the league and that was one of the biggest factors for me,’’ Belton said.

“Over the years, how many players has he taken, guys who were maybe low-star recruits, and developed them into a top Big Ten defensive back. Then, they go on to become one of the best in the league.’’

The desire to ultimately take that next step is an obvious goal for any collegiate player.

“If they’re not bringing it up, they’re thinking about it,’’ Ferentz said, seeing that as a natural dream for any young high school player as he is recruited.

Ferentz said filling NFL rosters is not a goal of the Iowa program.