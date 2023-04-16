IOWA CITY — When Jack Campbell is talking with representatives of NFL teams, the Butkus Award-winning linebacker often makes a sales pitch for a teammate.

The Iowa all-American tells the NFL scouts to take a close look at Seth Benson, who made six more starts at linebacker than Campbell did during his college career.

“He’s one of the most underrated Hawkeyes to ever put on the uniform," Campbell said. “At times, unfortunately, people don’t notice. People thought I was pretty decent but I think Seth was above and beyond anything I was."

Campbell said that extends beyond the confines of the field.

“I view him as a leader and someone I’ve modeled by game after," Campbell said.

Unlike Campbell, the 6-foot, 232-pound Benson did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine and unlike a number of Hawkeyes he chose to train exclusively at the Iowa football complex.

“They do a great job of working with us here and the facilities are state of the art. I didn’t see a need to go anywhere else," Benson said. “Everything I needed to prepare was right here."

He counted on last month’s Iowa Pro Day to catch the eye of NFL scouts.

All 32 teams had representatives among the 66 front-office personnel and scouts who attended Iowa’s one-day event.

“I thought it was a great day for me and for a lot of our guys," Benson said. “I felt good about what I did and I'll continue to work out for anybody who wants me to and meet with whoever wants to talk. All I’m looking for is an opportunity."

Benson enters the draft after earning second-team all-Big Ten recognition during his senior season with the Hawkeyes.

He finished with 94 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery during Iowa’s 8-5 season.

A 34-game starter during his career, the Sioux Falls, S.D., native views playing defense at Iowa as an advantage when he talks with NFL teams as they prepare for this year’s draft, which is being held from April 27-29 at Kansas City, Mo.

“All of the guys I’ve talked with know coach (Kirk) Ferentz and know how things are run here," Benson said. “I’ve had people say that they like Iowa guys because they know what they’re getting with guys who come out of Iowa and that we’re prepared well to move into the next step in our careers."

Benson said one NFL representative told him that “they know how we’re wired" and that coming from Iowa prepares players for the transition to the professional level.

“It’s an edge that other guys don’t have," Benson said.

It’s an edge Benson embraces.

“When I decided to come here, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy and I didn’t want it to be easy," Benson said. "I’ve always believed that the only way you are going get something in life is to earn it and that’s what I’ve tried to do, roll up my sleeves and go to work."

He took that approach throughout his career and lately as he has trained prior to the draft.

“I’m putting everything I can into this because I want to take that next step and get to the next level," Benson said.

That started with the positional drills and skill tests he took part in last month.

Benson said his mind was at ease as he competed that day at the Iowa football complex.

“I always tell myself, 'I can only control what I can control.’ That’s always calmed me down and helped put me at ease," Benson said. "I put the training in, did what I needed to do and it was time to let it rip."