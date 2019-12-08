Hawkeyes bound for Holiday Bowl

Iowa will conclude its 2019 football season with a Holiday Bowl match-up against USC.

The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation this afternoon to play in the Dec. 27 game in San Diego, facing an 8-4 Pac-12 team that will be making its third Holiday Bowl appearance in six years.

Iowa, 9-3 on the season and ranked 16th in the final College Football Playoff poll, will be meeting the Trojans for the first time since 2003 when USC won a 38-17 game in the Orange Bowl.

The Hawkeyes have a 2-7 all-time record against USC with the most recent victory coming in 1961 by a 35-34 score.

The appearance in the Holiday Bowl will be the fourth for Iowa, which played in San Diego three times in six years between 1986-91.

The Hawkeyes used a Rob Houghtlin field goal as time expired to beat San Diego State 39-38 in 1986, overcame a 19-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Wyoming 20-19 in 1987 and played BYU to a 13-13 tie in 1991.

USC made its most recent appearance in the Holiday Bowl in in 2015, losing 23-21 to Wisconsin after beating Nebraska 45-42 in the 2014 game.

This year's Holiday Bowl is scheduled for a 7 p.m. (CT) kickoff and will be televised by FS1.

