Hawkeyes bound for Holiday Bowl

The Hawkeye logo is seen on the 50 yard line at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta,

Iowa will conclude its 2019 football season with a Holiday Bowl match-up against USC.

The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation this afternoon to play in the Dec. 27 game in San Diego, facing an 8-4 Pac-12 team that will be making its third Holiday Bowl appearance in six years.

Iowa, 9-3 on the season and ranked 16th in the final College Football Playoff poll, will be meeting the Trojans for the first time since 2003 when USC won a 38-17 game in the Orange Bowl.

The Hawkeyes have a 2-7 all-time record against USC with the most recent victory coming in 1961 by a 35-34 score.

The appearance in the Holiday Bowl will be the fourth for Iowa, which played in San Diego three times in six years between 1986-91.

The Hawkeyes used a Rob Houghtlin field goal as time expired to beat San Diego State 39-38 in 1986, overcame a 19-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Wyoming 20-19 in 1987 and played BYU to a 13-13 tie in 1991.

USC made its most recent appearance in the Holiday Bowl  in in 2015, losing 23-21 to Wisconsin after beating Nebraska 45-42 in the 2014 game.

This year's Holiday Bowl is scheduled for a 7 p.m. (CT) kickoff and will be televised by FS1.

