Hawkeyes bowl game may be in doubt

Renewed issues with COVID-19 may prevent Iowa's opponent in the Music City Bowl from taking the field Wednesday in Nashville.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing an unnamed source, reported Sunday afternoon that because of an uptick in the number of positive tests for the coronavirus within the Missouri program that it is "highly, highly doubtful'' that the Tigers will be able to face the Hawkeyes.

Missouri canceled a scheduled practice Sunday in Columbia, Mo., and is scheduled to leave for the bowl site on Monday, where the Tigers have scheduled practices at Vanderbilt on Monday and Tuesday in final preparations for the 3 p.m. bowl game against Iowa.

The Post-Dispatch reported that Missouri officials expect to make a final decision about whether to send the team to Tennessee at some point Sunday.

Missouri reportedly has seen an uptick of positive tests for COVID-19 that has been traced back to the team's Dec. 19 game at Mississippi State.

The Tigers had the majority of last week off after playing their final SEC game, returning to Columbia, Mo., to resume practices on Saturday.