Brody Brecht is stepping away from his “first love" to embrace his “true passion."

Brecht announced Friday night he has decided to focus his energies on his 100 miles-per-hour fastball and his future in baseball and step away from trying to juggle that sport with playing receiver for the Iowa football team.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Ankeny, Iowa, native publicly announced that decision on Twitter hours after allowing one hit and striking out 10 batters while walking four to earn a win in Iowa’s nonconference win over Western Michigan.

“Football is my first love but in the past few years baseball has become my true passion," Brecht wrote.

“With that said, I have decided to step away from football to focus full-time on my college baseball career. I want to be great at baseball and hope to play Major League Baseball in the future. I believe putting my focus fully on baseball is the best way for me to achieve that goal."

Brecht began his announcement by offering thanks.

He thanked Hawkeye fans for “unwavering support" and thanked Iowa football coaches and staff members for “giving me the chance to fulfill my childhood dream as part of this incredible program."

Brecht went on to thank his football teammates for “lifetime’s worth of great memories," family and friends for their support and thanked God for giving him “the clarity to make the choice I’ve made."

Brecht attempted to do both for the past two years, concentrating on football in the final semester and shifting his focus to baseball in the spring.

His involvement in football during the spring semester was limited to attending a few meetings and workouts on days when it did not conflict with his baseball schedule.

In the fall, he focused solely on football and did not participate in the baseball team’s fall practices or exhibition games.

Coaches in both sports have said Brecht was as involved as he could be, frequently visiting their offices to keep up with what was going on with the out-of-season sport.

In football, Brecht redshirted in the fall of 2021 after breaking a bone in his hand during a preseason drill.

Last fall, he had nine receptions for 87 yards.

He worked out of the bullpen a year ago on the baseball team but so far this spring as a sophomore, Brecht has gone 2-1 with a 2.20 earned run average. In 28.2 innings of work, he has struck out 46 batters and walked 21 while allowing 14 hits and seven runs.

With a fastball hitting triple digits, Brecht was considered a draft prospect in high school but opted to fulfill his commitment to play both baseball and football at Iowa. He was named as a third-team preseason all-American this year by Baseball America.

His decision impacts Iowa’s football depth at receiver, where Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines and Alec Wick are the only returning receivers who have caught passes for Iowa during their collegiate careers.