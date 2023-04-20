IOWA CITY — New performance standards might be attached to Brian Ferentz’s revised contract as the offensive coordinator for the Iowa football program, but one thing hasn’t changed.

Preparing for the seventh season in his current role and his 12th as part of the Hawkeye staff, Ferentz said his approach remains unchanged as Iowa works towards the end of spring practices.

“My job is to help us win football games," Ferentz said during a Thursday news conference. "We have a tried and true method. We know how to win, we know who we are and my job is to make sure that we play to those strengths and on Saturday we’re winning games and not losing them."

From a schematic standpoint, he doesn’t see any major changes forthcoming to an Iowa offense which ranked 131st out of 132 Football Bowl Subdivision programs last season in total offense while ranking 123rd in the nation in scoring while building an 8-5 record last season.

It marked the second straight season the Hawkeyes finished near the bottom of national offensive statistics.

That led to a revised contract that included a $50,000 reduction in Ferentz’s salary and included performance incentives that must be met for him to retain his current job beyond the 2023 season.

Ferentz said the situation will not change how he calls plays or constructs a game plan.

"That’s a fair question, but the answer is no. I’m going to approach my job the same way I’ve approached it for 11 years. The reason I’m at the University of Iowa and the reason I coach here is I care about this program and I care about the people in this building," Ferentz said.

"I have one responsibility and that’s to win football games. That’s it and that’s how I’m going to approach my job."

Asked hypothetically if Iowa was leading Wisconsin 24-10 with 30 seconds remaining, would he approach anything differently knowing that one of his requirements was for Iowa to average more than 25 points per game, Ferentz doesn’t anticipate attempting a field goal compared to simply taking a knee and taking the win.

“I’m not interested in that. I could care less honestly," he said. "If this is my last year being the offensive coordinator of Iowa football, I’m at peace with that. If we’re beating Wisconsin 24-10 with 30 seconds left, you can bet that I’m peace with that."

Ferentz said his focus remains on helping this current team and insists he isn’t caught up in what fans may think about the Hawkeye offense.

"I don’t have a message to them," Ferentz said.

Instead, Ferentz has concentrated his thoughts on the personnel Iowa will have available for Saturday’s 10:45 a.m. public practice at Kinnick Stadium.

Injuries have either limited participation or kept a number of offensive players off the field this spring.

Starting quarterback Cade McNamara — a Michigan transfer who Ferentz said will be Iowa’s starter under center — multiple receivers and offensive linemen and Erick All, a tight end transfer from Michigan, have all missed all or part of Iowa’s first 14 spring practices.

Ferentz said the injury situation has impacted the quantity, but not the quality of work the offense has been able to get in this spring.

"You just have less reps," Ferentz said. "You can still get quality work, you just can’t get as much. Maybe what we’ve been used to in the past in the spring, you’re probably not seeing the same amount. The work is quality work, good work, and right now I’ve been pleased with what we’ve seen."

Ferentz said there are some benchmarks that coaches try to reach during the spring, laying the foundation for summer work and the start of fall camp.

“It’s a process. You go off of experience, you know what some of the benchmarks are that you’re looking for and you’re seeing those," Ferentz said. “But also, you know it’s far from a finished product."

As was expected heading into spring, McNamara has not participated in any 11-on-11 action as he works his way back from knee surgery but has taken part in individual drills and 7-on-7 situations.

“He’s been able to get reps, get work and has been able to throw the football but hasn’t been able to do any 11-on-11 work," Ferentz said. "We’re certainly pleased with what we’ve seen and what he’s been able to do and get acclimated to what’s going on. That’s been positive."

McNamara, who quarterbacked the Wolverines to the 2021 Big Ten championship, has established himself as a leader and as the Hawkeyes’ starter.

“He may not have gotten all the reps right now, but I can tell you about his actions on a daily basis since he’s gotten here, he’s established himself as that person," Ferentz said. "He’s a tough guy. He is physically tough, mentally tough and more than that, he’s an ultra-competitive person."

Ferentz said McNamara has demonstrated how much of a leader he is on a daily basis since his arrival at Iowa in January.

“It has been fun to watch. I’m excited to see where it goes, but you know if you’re going to be that person you have to operate a certain way on a daily basis," he said. “That to me has been the most impressive part of what Cade is. He shows up every day, does his work, has been extremely coachable. We’re very pleased with that."

Ferentz has been pleased with the growth shown this spring by the other two quarterbacks in the room, Joe Labas and Deacon Hill.

He said Labas has continued to progress since making his collegiate debut as the starter in Iowa’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl shutout of Kentucky and Hill has been a quick learner since transferring from Wisconsin at the start of the semester.