Placed on a medical scholarship after missing the entire 2022 football season with an injury, Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt is looking for a new beginning.

Britt has placed his name in the transfer portal with hopes of returning to the field.

"I've officially entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer,'' Btitt wrote on Twitter in announcing a decision that was anticipate.

"I want to thank Iowa football for an amazing time. Can't wait to see where the next chapter begins.''

Britt was listed as a projected starter on the offensive line prior to the 2022 season, but did not play a down for Iowa after suffering a knee injury during the preseason.

Coach Kirk Ferentz announced that he had been placed on a medical scholarship for the current semester, an indication that his return to the field for Iowa was unlikely.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Indianapolis native arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2019 and redshirted while playing in four games that season.

Britt played in three games in the delayed, shortened 2020 season before moving to the top of the depth chart at right guard during the preseason in 2021.

He made his first career start in the Hawkeyes' season-opening win over Indiana in 2021 and played in eight games that fall including three starts at right guard before missing the entire 2022 season.