Hawkeyes build homegrown recruiting class

Iowa’s top-rated football recruiting class in the past 15 years is largely a byproduct of fertile recruiting ground close to home.

The Hawkeyes signed 17 players Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, a collection of 10 players who competed this fall for Iowa high schools and six more who grew up playing the game in neighboring states.

Seven of the nine players who have committed to Iowa as a walk-ons fit that geographic description as well.

“I really think it speaks to the coaching, in big programs and small, that our instate players receive,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’ve always felt the coaching in this state is outstanding and football is important in the state of Iowa to high school players.’’

The senior class of 2021 in Iowa’s high schools is regarded as the deepest group of prospects the state has ever produced.

At a time when the COVID-19 situation has kept prospective recruits off of campuses for the past nine months and prevented in-person visits from coaches, the ability to cultivate homegrown talent is important.