Hawkeyes call Kinnick vandalism counterproductive

Johnson, currently playing for the Minnesota Vikings, was among dozens of former Hawkeye players who spoke up with concerns about the culture within the Hawkeye program on Friday night and Saturday.

He described a culture of racism within the program, and pointed a finger at the behavior of strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz as the biggest problems he saw in creating that situation.

Doyle was placed on paid administrative leave on Saturday by Iowa director of athletics Kirk Ferentz, who announced an independent external review of the situation and the program.

That move came hours before protesters congregated on the Pentacrest on the Iowa campus, marched across the Iowa River bridge on Burlington Street and onto the west side of the university campus.

Vandals painted anti-racist, anti-police and profanity-laced anti-Doyle and anti-Iowa football program statements on the street outside of the Children’s Hospital, on the stadium’s outer walls and windows as well as on the statue of Nile Kinnick, an outspoken believer in civil and human rights as a college student and member of the Armed Services.

A woman reportedly climbed onto the statue of Kinnick and demanded the firing of coach Kirk Ferentz after calling him a racist before the group moved on, eventually working its way onto Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Iowa City where law enforcement turned away their attempt to get onto U.S. Highway 218.

