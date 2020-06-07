Hawkeyes call Kinnick vandalism counterproductive

As volunteers spent Sunday scrubbing away the work of vandals who spray painted Kinnick Stadium and the adjacent statue of Iowa’s 1939 Heisman Trophy winner 12 hours earlier, former Hawkeye players expressed their disgust.
Defensive linemen Carl Davis and Jaleel Johnson expressed their feelings on Twitter early in the day, writing that what protesters did on Saturday night is not helping the desire of Iowa players to create change end racial disparity within the Hawkeye program.
Davis, currently an NFL free agent, wrote that the vandalism which took place hurts the cause.
“As a former player at Iowa, I understand and support my former teammates and all the issues that are being stated,’’ Davis wrote. “But, whoever did that to Kinnick (is) lame as hell and y’all are undermining our progress as African American players.’’
Johnson echoed those sentiments.
“This isn’t what we’re trying to promote,’’ Johnson wrote. “We want change in a community we consider to be our home. Not to be vandalized by outsiders.’’
Former Iowa running back Akrum Wadley tweeted that “people have to do better’’ and was joined by current Hawkeye safety Dallas Craddieth in speaking out against the vandalism.
“Y’all didn’t have to do Kinnick Stadium like that,’’ Craddieth wrote on Twitter. “Trust me, everyone is being heard.’’
Johnson, currently playing for the Minnesota Vikings, was among dozens of former Hawkeye players who spoke up with concerns about the culture within the Hawkeye program on Friday night and Saturday.
He described a culture of racism within the program, and pointed a finger at the behavior of strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz as the biggest problems he saw in creating that situation.
Doyle was placed on paid administrative leave on Saturday by Iowa director of athletics Kirk Ferentz, who announced an independent external review of the situation and the program.
That move came hours before protesters congregated on the Pentacrest on the Iowa campus, marched across the Iowa River bridge on Burlington Street and onto the west side of the university campus.
Vandals painted anti-racist, anti-police and profanity-laced anti-Doyle and anti-Iowa football program statements on the street outside of the Children’s Hospital, on the stadium’s outer walls and windows as well as on the statue of Nile Kinnick, an outspoken believer in civil and human rights as a college student and member of the Armed Services.
A woman reportedly climbed onto the statue of Kinnick and demanded the firing of coach Kirk Ferentz after calling him a racist before the group moved on, eventually working its way onto Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Iowa City where law enforcement turned away their attempt to get onto U.S. Highway 218.
