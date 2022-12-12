Hawkeyes' Campbell becomes consensus all-American

Iowa’s Jack Campbell became a consensus all-American on Monday when the Hawkeye linebacker joined Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon in earning first-team all-American honors from the Associated Press.

The three were among 27 players named to the first-team by the AP.

Campbell, previously named a first-team choice by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America, became the 29th Hawkeye to earn consensus all-American status by being listed on at least three of the five teams used to determine consensus recognition.

The remaining two all-American teams, The Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association, will announce their postseason teams on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Selected earlier as the winner of the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and the William V. Campbell Trophy as college football’s top student-athlete, Campbell was also named as the Big Ten defensive player of the year and linebacker of the year after leading the Hawkeyes with 118 tackles.

The senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, also intercepted two passes, recovered one fumble and forced another.

His selection gives Iowa a consensus all-American for the fourth straight year, a first for the Hawkeye program. Campbell follows the selection of Keith Duncan in 2019, Daviyon Nixon in 2020 and Tyler Linderbaum in 2021.

Hutchinson enjoyed a record-setting senior season with the Cyclones, breaking a school single-season record with 107 receptions.

The Biletnikoff Award finalist led the country with an average of 8.9 catches per game while ranking in the top 10 nationally with 1,171 receiving yards and an average of 97.6 receiving yards per game.

Hutchinson also broke a multitude of career records for ISU, including 254 receptions in his three seasons. That total is the most ever by a three-year player in Big 12 history.

Witherspoon dominated in the Fighting Illini defensive backfield.

Selected as the Big Ten defensive back of the year, he led the nation with a reception percentage against of 33.8 percent and 16 forced incompletions.

One of three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, Witherspoon also ranked sixth in the nation with 17 passes defended. He allowed fewer than 35 receiving yards in 11 of Illinois’ 12 games.

Two Hawkeyes, defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and punter Tory Taylor, earned second-team all-American honors from the AP as did Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown and defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton. Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski was named by the AP to its third team.

Merriweather finished the regular season with 47 tackles and ranked second on the team with three interceptions.

Taylor averaged 45.1 yards on 74 punts during his junior season, placing 32 inside the 20-yard line and recording 22 punts of 50 yards or more.

Brown ranked second nationally in rushing while topped 98 yards in 11 games for the Fighting Illini, finishing the season with 13 touchdowns.

Newton led the nation with 19 quarterback hits and ranked sixth with 55 quarterback pressures. He led Illinois with 5.5 sacks and led interior defensive linemen nationally with 14 tackles for a loss.

Palczewski recorded 428 pass block snaps without allowing a sack in 2022, the most of any offensive tackle in the Big Ten.