Hawkeyes' Campbell completes the sweep

Jack Campbell finds himself in elite company.

The Iowa linebacker became just the 13th Hawkeye player ever to earn unanimous consensus all-American stadium, selected as a first-team all-American on all five all-American teams used to determine that honor.

Campbell secured that recognition when he was named Wednesday as a first-team all-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

He was joined on the first team by Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, whose selection made him the Fighting Illini’s 21st consensus all-American by earning first-team honors on four of the five all-American teams recognized by the NCAA.

Campbell secured unanimous status with his pick by the American Football Coaches Association after previously being named as a first-team choice by the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

The senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa last week became the first Hawkeye ever to win the Butkus Award, presented to the top linebacker in college football, and the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the top scholar-athlete in all divisions of college football.

Chosen as the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, Campbell has led the Iowa defense the past two seasons.

He recorded 143 tackles in a 14-game season in 2021 and currently is second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally with 118 tackles during the Hawkeyes’ 7-5 season.

Campbell, whose 295 career tackles ranks 19th on Iowa’s all-time charts, also has intercepted two passes, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble in addition to recording 3.5 tackles for a loss this season.

Witherspoon, who is Illinois’ first consensus all-American since Whitney Mercilus in 2011, was previously named as the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year following a dominant season in the Illini secondary.

He led the nation by recording a 33.8-percent reception percentage against and 16 forced incompletions. He also ranks sixth nationally with 17 passes defended and gave up fewer than 35 receiving yards in 11 of Illinois’ 12 games this season.

In addition to Campbell and Witherspoon, the American Football Coaches Association honored Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson and Illinois duo of running back Chase Brown and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski.

All three were named as second-team all-Americans.

Hutchinson, named a first-team all-American by the AP earlier this week, led the nation with an average of 8.9 receptions per game and was one of three players nationally to record more than 100 receptions. He finished 107 catches for 1,171 yards for the Cyclones.

Brown was the nation’s second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards and finished second in the nation with 48 carries of 10 yards or more and was third nationally with 1,883 all-purpose yards. He ran for at least 98 yards in 11 of Illinois’ 12 games this season.

Palczewski established a Big Ten record for career starts this season as the anchor of the Fighting Illini offensive line. Earning first-team all-American honors from The Sporting News, he went 428 pass block snaps without allowing a sack in 2022.