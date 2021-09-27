Hawkeyes' Campbell left early impression on Morgan

Reese Morgan isn’t surprised with the success Jack Campbell is having as the starting middle linebacker for the Iowa football team.
The long-time Hawkeye assistant recruited Campbell when he was at the high school level in Cedar Falls, recalling Monday following an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club his first glimpses of this week’s Big Ten defensive player of the week.
Morgan remembers watching Campbell compete in basketball at a time when Iowa was recruiting an offensive lineman from Cedar Falls, Ike Boettger.
“I had seen him on tape by then and I do remember thinking he looked like a football player playing basketball,’’ Morgan said. “He developed into a pretty good basketball player, too, but you see the competitiveness even then.’’
He recalls learning even more when he went to watch Campbell play for Cedar Falls in the opening round of the 2017 state high school football playoffs.
Morgan learned a bit about Campbell’s toughness that night, watching him in an Iowa Class 4A win over Cedar Rapids Prairie that was played on the turf at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
“It was particularly cold that night and I remember they had heaters set up on both sidelines that the players from both teams were huddled around trying to stay warm, but not Jack,’’ Morgan said.
“All of the other guys were out there with long sleeves on under their jerseys but Jack was in short sleeves. He wasn’t anywhere close to the heaters. He was just playing football, running all over the field making plays.’’
That hasn’t changed.
Campbell established new personal bests with 11 and 18 tackles in his two most recent games for the Hawkeyes. His 18 tackles against Colorado State are the most by an Iowa player since Anthony Hitchens had 19 in a 2012 game against Iowa State and the second most by a Football Bowl Subdivision player this season.
He also broke up three passes and recovered a fumble which led to a touchdown.
He’s doing what Morgan thought Campbell had the potential to do as he got to know the player and his family during the recruiting process.
“He’s always been kind of quiet, very humble, very hard working and definitely competitive,’’ Morgan said. “Great family, great kid.’’
Morgan retired from his role as an assistant on the Iowa staff following the 2018 season but still has a chance to watch practices regularly in his role as a consultant for the Hawkeye program, meeting weekly with assistant coaches.
He likes the growth he has seen from Campbell and Iowa’s other two starting linebackers, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs
Morgan was involved in the recruitment of Benson as well when he played for Sioux Falls Washington High School in South Dakota, part of the recruiting territory Morgan mined for talent during his 19 seasons on the Iowa staff.
He recruited the Quad-Cities region during his career, pointing out to the Grid Club audience that 36 players from the immediate area have played for the Hawkeyes during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23-year tenure.
Morgan also remembers that people said a lot of the same things about Campbell that he heard as he recruited Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson when he was in high school in Chariton, Iowa.
“Everybody you would talk to around town had nothing but great things to say about T.J. and Jack was the same way,’’ Morgan said.
Getting to know players and their families and the interaction with high school coaches, teachers, secretaries, janitors and anyone else he came into contact while researching prospects are among the things Morgan misses the most in retirement.
“That was something I really enjoyed and I do miss that,’’ Morgan said. “I miss going into the schools, talking with coaches and kids. I miss getting to know the families and just looking for young men who would be a great fit for our program.’’
With each prospect, Morgan was looking for more than football talent.
“Recruiting is never an exact science, but at Iowa I always looked for the intangibles,’’ Morgan said. “Does he have a real love for football? Does he care about others? Is he a good teammate? How hard does he work? For me, it always started with that passion for the game.’’
Morgan saw all of that in Campbell.
“He’s a special athlete, a special kid, so humble and so hard working, and what excites me is that he and Seth and Jestin, they all still have plenty of room to grow,’’ Morgan said.