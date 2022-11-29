Hawkeyes' Campbell named Big Ten's best

Jack Campbell lived up to the hype.

The Iowa linebacker was named Tuesday as the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, the third Hawkeye in six seasons to earn recognition as the Big Ten’s top defender.

The senior from Cedar Falls was also named the conference’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, one of a number of defensive and special teams honors announced Tuesday.

Recipients included Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, selected as the league’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

The Big Ten will announce its offensive all-conference teams and awards winners on Wednesday.

Campbell, who was named the Big Ten preseason defensive player of the year, earned first-team all-conference honors for a second straight year after recording 118 tackles in 12 games.

“I feel so blessed to be honored,’’ Campbell said in an interview with the Big Ten Network where the award was announced. “I’m surrounded by so many good people in our building, starting with my teammates.’’

Campbell, who also had two interceptions, recovered and forced one fumble and recorded 3.5 tackles for a loss, said he has always tried to maintain a realistic approach to his game.

“I try to focus on what I can control,’’ he said. “… I’ve always believed that if I can stick to my guns, do the little things, that I may be productive.’’

A finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and the William V. Campbell Trophy as the college game’s top scholar-athlete Campbell joins lineman Daviyon Nixon in 2020 and linebacker Josey Jewell in in 2017 as Hawkeyes to be selected as the Big Ten’s top defensive player.

Campbell earned first-team all conference honors from both league coaches and a media panel. Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss was awarded first-ream recognition from coaches while sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean received first-team honors the media.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named to the first team by the media and was a third-team choice of league coaches while freshman kicker Drew Stevens was awarded second-team honors by the media and third-team honors from coaches.

On defense, Hawkeye linebacker Seth Benson and lineman Lukas Van Ness received second-team honors on both teams. Defensive lineman Joe Evans joined Moss in being named to the second-team by the media while DeJean was a second-team choice of coaches.

Iowa defensive linemen Logan Lee and Noah Shannon and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather were awarded honorable mention by both groups.

Illinois’ Witherspoon leads the nation in reception percentage against at 33.8 and with 16 forced incompletions.

He was joined as a first-team all-conference selection by defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton and defensive back Sydney Brown, the first time the Fighting Illini have had three first-team all-Big Ten selections on defense since 1994 when Dana Howard, Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy were honored.

Witherspoon and Newton were named as first-team choices by both coaches and a media panel. Brown was a first-team pick of conference coaches and a second-team choice of the media.

Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin was a second-team pick of the media and a third-team selection of league coaches while lineman Keith Randolph was a third-team pick of both groups.

Illinois linebackers Tarique Barnes and Isaac Darkangelo received honorable mention on both teams while linemen Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas and defensive back Kendall Smith received honorable mention from the media.

Illini kicker Caleb Griffin received honorable mention from league coaches.