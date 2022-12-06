Hawkeyes' Campbell wins Campbell Trophy

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named Tuesday night as the top scholar-athlete in college football, chosen as the recipient of the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy.

The Hawkeye senior was presented the award during the 64th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Belagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Campbell Trophy recognizes one player from all divisions of college football for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

"Jack embodies what the Campbell Trophy represents,'' National football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning said in present Campbell with the honor.

"A finalist for the Butkus Award, he was the named the Big Ten defensive player of the year and is on pace to graduate in December. Jack stands as the perfect example for the next generation to emulate."

The 33rd recipient of the award, Campbell will receive a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

"Jack is the ultimate teammate and a highly respected leader in our program. His academic and athletic success is the direct result of his strong work ethic. Jack is an outstanding representative of our football program, the University of Iowa, his family and the Cedar Falls community,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Campbell, who will graduate from Iowa later this month with a degree in enterprise leadership and a minor in sport and recreation management, carries a 3.49 grade-point average.

A two-time academic all-Big Ten selection, Campbell leads the Hawkeyes on the field with 118 tackles this season. He also recorded two interceptions, recovered one fumble and forced another.

During his career at Iowa, he has 295 tackles, ranking 19th in Hawkeye history.

Campbell is the first Hawkeye to earn the William V. Campbell Trophy and is among a group of seven Iowa players to be named a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete.

James Morris in 2013, Mike Klinkenborg in 2007, Derek Rose in 1998, Mike Flagg in 1987, Bob Elliott in 1975 and John Charles Hendricks in 1968 were previously honored.