Hawkeyes' Campbell works to avoid the spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS — Jack Campbell enjoys his role, making plays from his linebacker spot in the heart of the Iowa football team’s defense.

Tuesday, Campbell found himself on an island on top of the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Hawkeye linebacker spent an hour perched on top of a small stage, styling in a suit and tie and fielding every question that came his way at the Big Ten kickoff.

“There have been a lot of questions," Campbell said during the last of his interview sessions. "I appreciate being here, but I am looking forward to getting back on the plane and heading home."

That’s Campbell.

Named by a Big Ten media panel as one of five players to watch in the conference’s West Division during the 2022 season, his quiet, business-like approach to things are among the reasons people wanted to learn more about the humble Hawkeye.

Campbell told journalists he is mostly concerned with being an effective linebacker.

He said he hasn’t gotten involved in any name, image and likeness deals, although he respects the rights of his teammates and others to do so.

He simply prefers to keep his focus on the field, where his 143 tackles last season as a junior were the fifth most ever by an Iowa football player.

That has positioned Campbell to be named as a first-team preseason all-American and earn spots on nearly every preseason watch list for college football awards he is eligible for, lists the Cedar Falls, Iowa, native does what he can to ignore.

“For me I do not pay any attention it to it, I try to shut all that stuff down, try not to read any articles," Campbell said. "My family does, and they’re proud of me, which I guess they can be."

As nice as the mentions may be, Campbell insists they won’t impact anything he does once Iowa opens preseason camp next week.

“It’s not going to change the way I play. It’s not going to feel any extra pressure. I’m not going to have any ego or pride. I’m just going to stay the same Jack Campbell day in and day out. All that, knowing that at the end of the day whatever is going to happen is going to happen," Campbell said.

“Right now, it’s all just verbiage, at the end of the day we’ll find out about all these watch lists and stuff and what it all means."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Campbell possesses the traits it takes to be a successful linebacker.

“He’s got a skill set that’s unusual, just his (6-foot-5) height and range. It’s a little bit unusual for us historically. I don’t know the exact numbers, but he’s probably our tallest linebacker in 23 years," Ferentz said.

“Beyond that, he just plays smart and plays with unbelievable desire. I think the first thing I would cite with Jack, and it’s probably true of a lot of really good players I’ve been around, is that he’s extremely humble. He’s not about taking credit for anything, but he deserves a lot."

Campbell is more consumed with building off of his summer as the Hawkeyes prepare for the start of camp.

“I think we’re all excited about that, to get back out there together," he said.

Campbell, the recipient of Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player Award on defense last season, likes that aspect of things.

He’s part of a team of linebackers who are being considered among the nation’s elite at the onset of the season.

Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs, all starters when the Hawkeyes use a three-linebacker lineup, were all named earlier this week to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award presented to college football’s top linebacker.

In many respects, Campbell said Benson and Jacobs have shaped him into the linebacker he has become.

“Those two guys, they push me and prepare me to become better every single day," Campbell said. "They’re the type of teammates you want. You work together to make each other better and make the team better."

Campbell credits linebackers assistant coach Seth Wallace with making it all work.

“To have three guys mentioned, that says a lot about the job our position coach does in getting us ready," Campbell said.

As he prepares for his senior season, Campbell expects more from himself.

“I feel I can be a better leader, be better that way and that’s something I’m working on," Campbell said.

Ferentz feels like Campbell may have accomplished that without realizing it.

“He’s authentic. He’s humble. And, he’s really driven to do his best and he’s doing it for all the right reasons," Ferentz said.

“He’s got great pride in what he does, but he also feels a responsibility to really be at his best for our team. As a coach, you just value that so much and appreciate it."