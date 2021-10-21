Hawkeyes catch a break, prepare for stretch run

IOWA CITY -- In his role as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the Iowa football program, Raimond Braithwaite currently has one eye on the present and one on the future.
As the Hawkeyes work through a bye week on their schedule, Braithwaite said there are two different levels of work going on in the weight room at the Iowa football complex.
Players who are seeing action this season are on more of a maintenance schedule when it comes to lifting and conditioning while true freshmen and other players who fill roles the scout team continue to build toward their own futures.
This week’s schedule for Iowa players includes time for them to rest and recharge a bit, a break of sorts following the long haul that began with the start of fall camp in August that preceded the 11th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 6-1 start to the season.
That includes a break from the regular weight room routine for veteran players, who won’t lift to the degree they normally would, positioning them well for the remaining five games of the regular season..
The only week without a game on this year’s schedule has also included limited on-field work for the Hawkeyes, something Braithwaite considers important.
“The guys have given us great effort in the first seven games and in their preparation. It’s been a pretty good group,’’ Braithwaite said, liking the way the players on the field for Iowa have trained for the entire season.
“It doesn’t matter how strong you are in September and October if you can’t carry that into November,’’ he said.
While upperclassmen on the Hawkeye roster understand that, Braithwaite said the current season is unique for younger personnel on the team.
Last season’s shortened schedule and the on-again, off-again training that accompanied a year when everything was seemingly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic have created a different situation for not only newcomers but for second-year players on Iowa team.
“This will be a longer season than a number of our guys have experienced. A year ago, our first game was on Oct. 24, about this time, and the season was short,’’ Braithwaite said.
“This is different for the young guys who were here and for the ones who were in high school a year ago, this is when their season was about over.’’
That leads to a different tone of training for those Hawkeyes.
Braithwaite said for true freshmen on the Iowa roster and other players who are not currently in Iowa’s game-day rotation, the work continues.
“The younger guys are pushing forward this week, it’s pretty much like any other week for them, but the guys who play a ton, we back off so they are fully recovered heading into next week and November,’’ Braithwaite said.
The Hawkeyes continue to require first-year players to wear sleep monitors but in a change from past practices, older players wear them only if they want to.
Braithwaite said the objective remains unchanged, wanting players regardless of age to get a solid eight hours of sleep each night to position them to compete at a high level on a daily basis.
“The older guys, they understand that,’’ Braithwaite said. “This is a way for the younger guys to learn and develop a routine.’’