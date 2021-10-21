Hawkeyes catch a break, prepare for stretch run

IOWA CITY -- In his role as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the Iowa football program, Raimond Braithwaite currently has one eye on the present and one on the future.

As the Hawkeyes work through a bye week on their schedule, Braithwaite said there are two different levels of work going on in the weight room at the Iowa football complex.

Players who are seeing action this season are on more of a maintenance schedule when it comes to lifting and conditioning while true freshmen and other players who fill roles the scout team continue to build toward their own futures.

This week’s schedule for Iowa players includes time for them to rest and recharge a bit, a break of sorts following the long haul that began with the start of fall camp in August that preceded the 11th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 6-1 start to the season.

That includes a break from the regular weight room routine for veteran players, who won’t lift to the degree they normally would, positioning them well for the remaining five games of the regular season..

The only week without a game on this year’s schedule has also included limited on-field work for the Hawkeyes, something Braithwaite considers important.