Hawkeyes chase their own goals against Huskers

So far, so good.

The Hawkeyes have handed Minnesota its only loss of the season and grinded out a victory over Illinois since dropping the 24-22 decision to the Badgers.

Next up, Nebraska.

“We’ve done a good job of not getting ahead of ourselves and right now, the only thing that makes any difference at all is Nebraska,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said.

“Since January, this team has been together and totally focused on being the best we can be each and every week. It’s about working hard all week and being ready to go when the game begins.’’

Stanley said the goal of working to become just the second Iowa team in the past decade to win 10 games has become something tangible for the Hawkeyes to work toward together.

“It’s one thing we can do as a team that would differentiate our team, the 2019 team, from other teams that we’ve been a part of,’’ Stanley said. “Ten wins, that’s a pretty special season.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees that big-picture goal as secondary to the primary goal of winning the week and finding a way to deal with Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez.