Hawkeyes' Colbert prepares for potent USC offense

Iowa’s starting weakside linebacker has recorded 60 tackles this season, fourth on the team behind middle linebacker Kristian Welch and starting safeties Jack Koerner and Geno Stone.

Only four Hawkeyes have broken up more passes than the four Colbert has denied.

Colbert said he has relied on the skills he learned as a defensive back as he has adjusted to his new role at linebacker.

“I just try to stay in the pass window as much as I can, be in a position to make a play if the opportunity is there for me,’’ Colbert said.

Like most defenders, Colbert sees more than the successes he has had this season.

He remembers the ones that got away as well.

“Pass defense, I don’t think it’s ever perfect, but I feel like we’ve been competitive in defending passes and we’ll need to bring that mindset into this game as well,’’ Colbert said. “We’ve had some things that we’ve had to go in and fix at halftime, but that’s the way it works.’’

Colbert said the depth and quality of the USC passing attack is similar to what Iowa saw earlier this season from Minnesota and Penn State.