Hawkeyes' Colbert prepares for potent USC offense

SAN DIEGO – Djimon Colbert is taking nothing for granted as the Iowa football team works toward its Holiday Bowl match-up with USC.
The sophomore linebacker – a transplanted defensive back – expects to busy on a lot of fronts as the Hawkeye defense prepares to deal with the Trojans’ air-raid passing attack.
“They’ll come at us from a lot of different directions,’’ Colbert said following Iowa’s practice Tuesday. “We know that we’ll have to be on top of our game right from the start.’’
USC likes to put the ball in the air early and often, but Colbert said Iowa will respect the Trojans’ ability on the ground as well.
“We have to get ready for it all,’’ Colbert said. “They’ll throw it deep, they’ll throw it underneath and they’ll run it, too. It’s a real well-rounded offense. It starts with the pass, but they have shown they can move the ball a lot of ways.’’
It’s the type of challenge Iowa would expect to see in a bowl match-up.
The Hawkeyes dealt with that in Boston College two years ago at the Pinstripe Bowl and again last season in Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl.
“You’re going to be playing good teams with good players and when you watch these guys on tape, USC, you see a lot of good players,’’ Colbert said.
Iowa’s starting weakside linebacker has recorded 60 tackles this season, fourth on the team behind middle linebacker Kristian Welch and starting safeties Jack Koerner and Geno Stone.
Only four Hawkeyes have broken up more passes than the four Colbert has denied.
Colbert said he has relied on the skills he learned as a defensive back as he has adjusted to his new role at linebacker.
“I just try to stay in the pass window as much as I can, be in a position to make a play if the opportunity is there for me,’’ Colbert said.
Like most defenders, Colbert sees more than the successes he has had this season.
He remembers the ones that got away as well.
“Pass defense, I don’t think it’s ever perfect, but I feel like we’ve been competitive in defending passes and we’ll need to bring that mindset into this game as well,’’ Colbert said. “We’ve had some things that we’ve had to go in and fix at halftime, but that’s the way it works.’’
Colbert said the depth and quality of the USC passing attack is similar to what Iowa saw earlier this season from Minnesota and Penn State.
“There are similarities there that we can build off of,’’ Colbert said. “Those teams have a lot of good receivers who are real consistent in what they do and we need to be ready to play that type of a passing attack again. That’s part of what we’re getting ready for. We have to be ready to play good team defense and compete right from the start on Friday night.’’
The skill of the USC receivers, a group led by the 95 receptions recorded by Michael Pittman Jr., has Iowa’s attention.
Colbert sees precision and consistency in the Trojans’ approach to the passing game.
“They’re like going up against NFL guys. They’ll be there some day and it’s one of the reasons you play,’’ Colbert said. “You have to go in liking going up against that type of guy. It brings out of the competitor in us. I think we’re pretty anxious to get out there and play against them.’’