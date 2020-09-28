Hawkeyes' Colbert reportedly will sit out

Djimon Colbert, the most experienced returning starter on the Iowa football team’s defense, reportedly plans to sit out the upcoming season.

A 23-game starter over the past two seasons for the Hawkeyes, the junior linebacker has been absent from action photos from Iowa practices during the preseason and according to a report by Hawkeye Nation.com, has decided not to play this season but expects to return and compete for Iowa in 2021.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said earlier this month that “a small number’’ of Hawkeyes had expressed concerns about playing this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision 16 players from other Big Ten programs also have made.

Ferentz said he would respect whatever decision his players made.

Colbert recorded 61 tackles last season to help the Hawkeyes to a 10-3 record, work that included 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, four pass breaks up and one quarterback hurry.

Among returning Hawkeyes, only free safety Jack Koerner had more tackles last season than Colbert recorded from his spot in the lineup at weakside linebacker.