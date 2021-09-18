Hawkeyes continue to play like it's 1981

IOWA CITY — The comparisons began a few weeks ago.
Some of us old-timers who have been around long enough to remember Iowa’s break-through 1981 team have been thinking and talking about how similar this year’s Hawkeyes squad is to that one.
That team, which ended a two-decade stretch without a bowl appearance by going to the Rose Bowl in Hayden Fry’s third season, included the best punter in the country. It had a solid defense that made few mistakes and knew how to capitalize on the field position advantage it had nearly every week. And it had a serviceable offense that relied on its quarterbacks to manage the game rather than attempting to do superhuman things.
It was short on flash but full of grit.
Most of all, that 1981 team had an uncanny knack for doing the things it needed to do when it needed them most in order to manufacture victory.
The comparisons won’t stop after the Hawkeyes’ workmanlike 30-7 conquest of Kent State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
It was another one of those wins that wasn’t necessarily sexy or scintillating.
The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes entered the game last in the Big Ten in most offensive categories, and although they improved greatly on their season stats, it wasn’t exactly an offensive explosion by today’s standards.
Other than two fairly long touchdown runs by Tyler Goodson, the Hawkeyes had only one offensive play of more than 20 yards.
The defense did a little bit of bending against a Kent State team that seems intent on running a play every five seconds. There were a couple of glaring breakdowns in the secondary early, but with all the bending, there was very little breaking.
The winning, do-what-we-have-to-do mentality shone through in a few instances in particular.
With the Hawkeyes leading by only a 9-7 score in the second quarter, they were backed up to their own 5-yard line and seemed in danger of losing the lead. They responded with a 20-play, 95-yard scoring drive that consumed 8 1/2 minutes and gave them a 16-7 edge just before halftime.
When Kent State threatened in the third quarter with the help of a couple of penalties, it was time for the defense to come up with one of those winning plays. Jestin Jacobs and Jack Campbell managed to pry the ball loose from a Kent State ballcarrier at the 1-yard line, and Riley Moss, who was guilty of those earlier defensive breakdowns, recovered the fumble in the end zone.
"It’s a good representation of us just not giving up on anything …," Campbell said. "It just kind of shows where guys’ hearts are at."
There were other moments in the game in which things didn’t go Iowa’s way and the Hawkeyes simply refused to flinch.
Early in the second quarter, Tyrone Tracy caught a 16-yard pass from Spencer Petras for an apparent first down. After a video review, the pass was ruled incomplete in one of the most bizarre and horrible officiating reversals of this or any other season.
"I thought I caught it, the coaches thought I caught it, the crowd thought I caught it, but they overturned it," Tracy said. "We’ve just got to go with what they called."
And they did. It wasn’t long after that that the resilient Hawkeyes embarked on their 95-yard march.
"That's something we try to emphasize with our guys: You never give up, you just keep playing and maybe something good will happen," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Today it did."
Of course, one of the big reasons the 1981/2021 comparisons have begun is because of Tory Taylor.
It’s a rare thing when one of a team’s most spectacular players is its punter, but Taylor is a marvel, just as Reggie Roby was 40 years ago.
Taylor, who has begun selling T-shirts for charity that say "Punting is winning," had perhaps his least effective game of the season and still averaged 51.5 yards per kick. He only had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line this time — he had six last week against Iowa State — but he had one downed at the 1-yard line that was negated by a penalty and another that hit the pylon on the corner of the end zone on one bounce for a touchback.
He even completed a pass for three yards on a fake punt.
One other comparison to be made with the ’81 squad: That team allowed exactly seven points in more than half of its regular-season games, winning by scores of 9-7, 10-7, 16-7, 20-7, 24-7 and 33-7.
Saturday’s outcome fits right in with that theme.
It remains to be seen if this Iowa team can go as far as the 1981 bunch did, but Ferentz knows his team has the character to do something special.
"I don't know how good we are," he admitted. "We'll figure that out three months from now. I don't know how good we are, but I like the guys we work with."