Hawkeyes continue to play like it's 1981

Early in the second quarter, Tyrone Tracy caught a 16-yard pass from Spencer Petras for an apparent first down. After a video review, the pass was ruled incomplete in one of the most bizarre and horrible officiating reversals of this or any other season.

"I thought I caught it, the coaches thought I caught it, the crowd thought I caught it, but they overturned it," Tracy said. "We’ve just got to go with what they called."

And they did. It wasn’t long after that that the resilient Hawkeyes embarked on their 95-yard march.

"That's something we try to emphasize with our guys: You never give up, you just keep playing and maybe something good will happen," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Today it did."

Of course, one of the big reasons the 1981/2021 comparisons have begun is because of Tory Taylor.

It’s a rare thing when one of a team’s most spectacular players is its punter, but Taylor is a marvel, just as Reggie Roby was 40 years ago.