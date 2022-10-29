Hawkeyes' Craig finds reason to celebrate

IOWA CITY — Getting a sack in Saturday’s game against Northwestern did not top the birthday wish list of Iowa defensive end Deontae Craig.

“A win, that was at the top of the list," said Craig, who celebrated his 21st birthday Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes made that wish come true with a 33-13 victory over Northwestern.

Craig will take the tone-setting sack he delivered as well and didn’t mind watching six other Iowa defenders join the party.

“Went out there and battled the full 60 and gave this kid the best birthday present he could ever have," Craig said. “… I’m definitely excited. We executed well the whole game."

In addition to sacking Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan seven times — the most times the Hawkeye defense has chased down an opposing quarterback since matching that total in a game against Kent State a year ago — Iowa recorded 10 tackles for a loss and set a dominant tone early.

Craig, who rotates in behind Joe Evans and right end, dropped Sullivan for a 15-yard loss on a third-and-6 play to end Northwestern’s first drive of the game.

Ethan Hurkett, the back-up to John Waggoner at left end, crafted a scoreless end to the Wildcats’ second possession when he sacked Sullivan for a 10-yard loss five minutes into the second quarter.

“When your number is called, it’s your job to in and make a play. We are called the twos, but when we are out there we are the ones," Craig said. “We just want to bring some energy any way we can."

Craig and Hurkett delivered, as did Seth Benson, Lukas Van Ness, Logan Lee, Noah Shannon and Evans.

Each kept Sullivan on the run with a sack.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said he would have preferred for Sullivan to throw the ball away rather than take the sacks the way he did at critical moments.

“Young quarterback, learning some of those lessons," Fitzgerald said. "Outside the pocket, just throw it away."

Linebacker Jack Campbell said the aggressive effort was what Iowa needed to put the brakes on a three-game losing streak.

“I feel like this is going to get us going in the right direction and give us some momentum," Campbell said.

Craig said it certainly was timely.

“It’s great any time you win, no matter what your record is, but it had been a month now with the bye week since we were able to get the ‘W,'" Craig said. “Everybody knew this day would come eventually.

"It was a full team effort."