Hawkeyes, Cyclones get their pick of bowl swag

This is the 150th season of college football, and participants in several bowls will be given coins to commemorate the anniversary or receive a copy of the book "History of the Bowls: Celebrating the Good of the Game." Bowls which chose to provide the book as part of their gifts were given a waiver by the NCAA so the gift did not count toward the $550 limit.

Before participating in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27, Iowa players will spend time in a "gift suite," a pop-up store of sorts that will be set up and filled with a variety of gift options for the Hawkeyes to choose from.

The Hawkeyes will all receive a Fossil watch and a wireless speaker from the Holiday Bowl in addition to being able to select items of their choice from the gift suite.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Hawkeyes seemed to like the selection of items they had to choose from this year.

"I don’t know how they compare to other bowls. We don’t get to do the gift suite thing. I don’t know what I would do with another lounge chair from the Rose Bowl," Ferentz said. "But, our players seemed happy, and I know there is downside to it. I know the Holiday Bowl is a first-class bowl and I imagine our guys are getting a good deal."