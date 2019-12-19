Hawkeyes, Cyclones get their pick of bowl swag

Football players from Iowa and Iowa State will select their own bowl gifts this season.
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are among college football teams that have their choice for the majority of the swag they will receive for qualifying for bowl games, while Illinois players will receive a predetermined collection of gifts from their bowl.
The NCAA allows bowl committees to provide each participant with gifts valued at up to $550, and in recent years, "gift suites" or gift cards to electronics stores have become popular options for bowls.
A number of bowls will continue to provide gifts with a bit of a local flavor.
For example, board shorts are among gifts from the Bahamas Bowl, Frisco Bowl participants receive a Justin cowboy hat, the Hawaii Bowl will hand out beach towels and Kohola aloha shirts among its gifts, and a bandanna is among Texas Bowl gifts.
The Fiesta Bowl is presenting participants in one of this year’s national semifinal games with a PlayStation PS4 gift package, a Fossil watch, an Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack and an Ice Shaker insulated bottle while the Peach Bowl will give participants in the other national semifinal a $390 Vanilla Visa gift card, a Fossil watch and a souvenir football.
Other bowls will provide luggage, backpacks, caps, beanies, mini helmets, headphones, hip packs and phone charging banks.
This is the 150th season of college football, and participants in several bowls will be given coins to commemorate the anniversary or receive a copy of the book "History of the Bowls: Celebrating the Good of the Game." Bowls which chose to provide the book as part of their gifts were given a waiver by the NCAA so the gift did not count toward the $550 limit.
Before participating in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27, Iowa players will spend time in a "gift suite," a pop-up store of sorts that will be set up and filled with a variety of gift options for the Hawkeyes to choose from.
The Hawkeyes will all receive a Fossil watch and a wireless speaker from the Holiday Bowl in addition to being able to select items of their choice from the gift suite.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Hawkeyes seemed to like the selection of items they had to choose from this year.
"I don’t know how they compare to other bowls. We don’t get to do the gift suite thing. I don’t know what I would do with another lounge chair from the Rose Bowl," Ferentz said. "But, our players seemed happy, and I know there is downside to it. I know the Holiday Bowl is a first-class bowl and I imagine our guys are getting a good deal."
Iowa State and Notre Dame players will each receive $400 Best Buy gift cards from the Camping World Bowl.
The Cyclones and Fighting Irish also will receive a Herschel backpack with a luggage tag from the Dec. 28 game in Orlando.
Before playing in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30, Illinois players will receive a collection of gifts picked out by the bowl.
All Fighting Illini players will receive a Nintendo Switch Lite, a Nixon watch, Turtle Beach gaming headphones, a Herschel Supply Company backpack and Goodr sunglasses.