Hawkeyes, Cyclones headed to Orlando

Iowa and Iowa State will conclude the 2021 football season in Orlando.
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones both accepted invitations Sunday to play in bowls in the Florida city.
Iowa will return New Year's Day to the site of one of its most storied football victories, facing Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, while Iowa State will play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.
The Hawkeyes will face a Southeastern Conference program coached by former Iowa defensive back Mark Stoops.
The game will be the first meeting between the teams and for Iowa marks a return to the site of its 2005 Capital One Bowl win over LSU, a game-decided on a walk-off touchdown pass from Drew Tate to Warren Holloway.
Kentucky brings a 9-3 record into the game, finishing alone in second place in the SEC East Division for the first time since the league went to a divisional format in 1992.
The Wildcats are in the midst of their second nine-win season in the last four years and will enter the game coming off of a 52-21 victory over Louisville in its regular season finale.
One day after Michigan dropped the Hawkeyes to 10-3 with a 42-3 loss in the Big Ten Championship Game, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to discuss Iowa's bowl bid later this afternoon.
For 7-5 Iowa State, its game against Dabo Swinney's tradition-rich Tigers is scheduled for a 4:45 p.m. kickoff against a Clemson team which finished the season at 9-3.
The bowl appearance will be the fifth straight for the Cyclones under coach Matt Campbell.
