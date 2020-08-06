Hawkeyes, Cyclones open in top 25

During a 10-game, conference-only schedule, coach Kirk Ferentz’s 22nd team is scheduled to face four of the Big Ten’s five other ranked teams and will play three of those teams on the road.

In addition to closing the Big Ten season at second-ranked Ohio State on Nov. 21, Iowa also visits No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 24 and 18th-ranked Minnesota on Sept. 19.

The only team in the preseason poll scheduled to visit Kinnick Stadium this season is Wisconsin, which plays at Iowa on Nov. 14 and is ranked 12th in the preseason poll.

Michigan is the only other Big Ten team in the poll, beginning the year ranked 15th.

Iowa State will play one of the three other rated Big 12 teams at Jack Trice Stadium this season, facing the other on the road.

Coach Matt Campbell’s team returns eight defensive starters and five lineup regulars on offense from a 7-6 team, building around record-setting quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar on offense.

The Big 12 earlier this week announced plans to rework its 2020 schedule to create additional flexibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ISU will face the same home and road opponents this season although the dates will likely change from schedules previously announced.