More than 40 student-athletes at Iowa and Iowa State are under investigation for online sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules.

At Iowa, 26 current members of the football, men’s basketball, wrestling, baseball and track and field teams and one full-time employee in the athletics are among 111 individuals who had been flagged for investigation.

At Iowa State, administrators indicate they are aware of allegations involving 15 student-athletes currently on the football, wrestling and track and field teams.

Administrators at both institutions indicate they have made the NCAA aware of the potential rules violations.

“The University of Iowa and the Department of Athletics are aware of the sports wagering investigation and are fully cooperating. We have alerted the NCAA of the potential violations and we have hired outside counsel to assist in the investigative process,’’ Iowa administrators said in a statement.

Iowa State officials, in a statement, said the university has “notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues.’’

NCAA rules prohibit student-athletes from participation in sports wagering activities and prohibit those individuals from providing information to individuals who are involved in or are associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.

In its statement, Iowa said its athletics department already provides education on NCAA rules regarding the prohibition of sports wagering as well as the potential consequences to its student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

The first hint of a problem at Iowa came to light Friday night when Iowa issued a two-sentence statement after four baseball players, including the team’s top hitter Keaton Anthony, were not in the dugout for the opening game of a series against Ohio State.

“Due to a potential NCAA violation, we withheld some student-athletes from competition,’’ the initial statement read, concluding that Iowa officials were cooperating as the matter was looked into.

On Monday, Iowa detailed how things played out since the situation was first brought to their attention one week ago on May 2.

On that day, Iowa leadership was notified of potential criminal conduct related to sports wagering that also suggested possible NCAA violations.

On May 3, law enforcement notified the university that additional information would be provided the following day.

Last Thursday, the university received a list of 111 individuals alleged to have participated in sports wagering.

The 111 individuals included 26 current student-athletes from five of its sports teams as well as one full-time employee of the Iowa athletics department.

Iowa indicated the vast majority of the individuals named were student-staff, former student-athletes or others who had no connection to Iowa athletics.

It said the list did not include any current or former coaches.

On Friday, several student-athletes were notified they would not be participating in upcoming competitions, university officials notified the NCAA of potential rules violations and outside legal counsel was hired to advise the university and potentially lead an investigation.

A message was sent to all Iowa department of athletics staff members and student-athletes on Monday that informed them of the situation and provided copies of statements released later in the day by the Board of Regents and the university to the public.

In its statement, The Board of Regents indicated it was aware of concerns related to online gambling involving individuals associated with both universities.

“The Board of Regents and the universities will fully cooperate with any investigations related to these concerns. We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that University administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance,’’ the statement concluded.