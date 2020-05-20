Hawkeyes DB Johnson enters transfer portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson, who started four games as a redshirt freshman last fall, has decided to leave the Hawkeyes’ football program.

Johnson announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

"I would like to give thanks to the University of Iowa for giving me the opportunity that many people dream of," Johnson wrote. "I would also like to thank the university for developing me as a player and person in my 2 years of attendance."

Johnson added another tweet later in the day indicating that his decision to leave Iowa was no based on his potential for playing time in the future.

"I owe no one an explanation but understand PT was far from the issue,'' he wrote. "I’m a team first guy wouldn’t leave my team for those type of circumstances.''

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He played in three games as a true freshman in 2018 but then suffered a hamstring injury and ended up taking a redshirt season.

Last fall, he played in 11 games, starting once at the CASH (a hybrid safety-linebacker position) and three times at cornerback.