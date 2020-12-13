Hawkeyes draw Wolverines in Kinnick finale

For the Iowa football team, when it came to a Big Ten Champions Week assignment, the who, where and when didn’t matter one bit.

“Everything this season has been about taking it all one day, one week at a time,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “You can’t get too far ahead. Appreciate the moment. Just looking forward to keep playing with my teammates as long as I can.’’

The Hawkeyes will get that chance Saturday, welcoming Michigan to Kinnick Stadium for a 6 p.m. match-up that will be televised by ESPN.

The Big Ten announced that Sunday when it unveiled pairings for its Champions Week, providing conference teams with one last game in the league’s shortened 2020 season.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ 28-7 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday that it made little difference to him who Iowa would take on this week.

The Hawkeyes will prepare for the Wolverines while navigating practices around final exams.

“This kind of situation is a lot easier now than it would have been one of the first three or four weeks of the season when your team really doesn’t know how to practice, how to do things,’’ Ferentz said.