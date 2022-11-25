Hawkeyes drop title chance

IOWA CITY — With so much to play for Friday, Iowa dropped it.

Then the Hawkeyes dropped it again … and again.

Iowa put the football on the Kinnick Stadium turf three times Friday and Nebraska turned those costly mistakes into 17 points, more than enough for the Cornhuskers to earn their first win over the Hawkeyes in eight years, 24-17.

An interception with 42 seconds remaining ended any Iowa chance of overcoming the 24-0 hole it found itself in minutes into the third quarter and preceded a mad dash by Nebraska players to hoist the Heroes Game trophy.

The Cornhuskers celebrated with fans who migrated to the bottom rows of the stadium seats as the game ended.

After finishing with four turnovers, the Hawkeyes were left to wonder what if?

“Turnovers are killers against Big Ten teams," said quarterback Alex Padilla, forced into action when senior starter Spencer Petras suffered an injury during the first quarter.

“If you are down in the turnover margin you are probably not going to win the game. We gave ourselves a chance at the end, but another turnover, it just killed us."

As coach Kirk Ferentz put it, “We put ourselves in too big of a hole."

The loss denied Iowa a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten West Division championship and a second straight berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Purdue can now clinch that opportunity if it wins its 2:30 p.m. game at Indiana on Saturday.

A loss by the Boilermakers opens the door for Illinois if it wins its 2:30 p.m. game at Northwestern.

That mattered little to Iowa players following a loss that ended a four-game win streak that left the Hawkeyes in a position where they controlled their own destiny in the Big Ten race.

“Definitely a missed opportunity," Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon said. "I felt like throughout the week we prepared with great intensity. We just didn’t make enough plays to come out victorious."

Iowa gave itself an opportunity late, ignited by a 44-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson with 8 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter that cut into the Cornhuskers’ 24-0 lead.

“All I saw was green grass," said Johnson, who led all rushers with 109 yards on 16 carries.

The Hawkeyes pulled within 24-14 two possession later when Luke Lachey caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Padilla, who completed 16-of-33 passes for 141 yards.

The ball was back in Padilla’s hands one play after Lachey’s score.

John Waggoner forced and Logan Klemp recovered a Rahmir Johnson fumble at the Nebraska 27-yard line.

Following three straight incompletions by Padilla, Drew Stevens hit a 45-yard field goal to pull Iowa within 24-17.

The Hawkeyes were unable to get any closer on their final two possessions, their last ending on a Chris Kloarevic pick in the final minute.

“We said, 'Hey, we have to play 60 minutes of really good football and we have to play from beginning to end,'" interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said. “Last week against Wisconsin (a 15-14 loss), we played 56 minutes, but we played 60 today."

Shannon said Iowa’s issues extended beyond the three fumbles — one each by Petras and Padilla in the first half and a third by Arland Bruce IV after fielding a punt early in the third quarter.

“We gave up too many big plays," Shannon said. “It’s like (defensive coordinator Phil) Parker says, 'Alignment, keys, responsibility.' I feel like weren’t there on all three phases and that led to the big plays they turned into touchdowns."

Nebraska turned the first-half fumbles by Iowa quarterbacks into 10 points and a 17-0 halftime lead.

Trey Palmer, a transfer from LSU who led the Cornhuskers in receptions coming into the game, scored on catches of 87 and 18 yards as Nebraska quickly built a lead after missing its first scoring opportunity.

Cornhuskers kicker Timmy Bleekrode sent a field goal try wide right from 33 yards to end Nebraska’s first drive of the game.

But after Petras coped with an 0-for-5 start through the air, his Cornhuskers counterpart quickly picked apart the Iowa secondary.

Four plays after opening a 7-0 lead with 8:45 remaining in the opening quarter, the ball ended up back in the Cornhuskers’ hands when Petras was knocked out of the game as he fumbled while being sacked.

Ernest Hausmann recovered at the Iowa 31-yard line and Nebraska drove to the 3 before settling for a 21-yard field goal by Bleekrode.

Petras watched the remainder of the game with a sling on his throwing arm, but Padilla didn’t fare any better.

Padilla did move Iowa (7-5, 5-4) to the Nebraska 29-yard line on the ensuing possession when a hit from Eteva Mauga-Clements jarred the ball out of his hands and Garrett Nelson recovered the loose ball and returned it to the Hawkeye 39-yard line.

Three plays later, Casey Thompson hit Palmer with an 18-yard touchdown strike as the Cornhuskers opened a 17-0 lead with 10:54 remaining in the half, a margin that carried into the third quarter.

A third Hawkeye fumble, this one by Bruce after he fielded a punt, set Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) up for a third short touchdown drive.

And for the third time, Thompson chose to attack Iowa’s replacements for injured cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Thompson went after TJ Hall and Jamison Heinz repeatedly and Marcus Washington found the room needed to give the Cornhuskers a 24-0 lead when he scored on a 14-yard pass play three plays after Nebraska took possession.

“Our guys never gave up, but the reality is we just made the hill a little too high to climb," Ferentz said. “The tough part was some of that was self-inflicted."