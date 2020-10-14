Hawkeyes' Duncan focused on his next kick

“I would not have done anything differently,’’ Duncan said. “I wish it could have lasted longer. It was a lot of fun, something I will always remember.’’

Some Nebraska fans didn’t give him a chance to forget.

Duncan said many reached out on Twitter shortly after the game. A few took the time to send hand-written letters, offering their opinions on his antics.

He didn’t mind.

“I think that’s really cool,’’ Duncan said. “They have a lot of passionate fans. I love playing at Nebraska. We have a lot of respect for their program as well as their fans. I hope we can do it again this year.’’

But, it won’t be the same.

As the Hawkeyes work toward their 2:30 p.m. season opener on Oct. 24 at Purdue, Iowa is breaking in a new snapper and holder.

Snapper Jackson Subbert and holder Colten Rastetter completed their eligibility last season. Senior Austin Spiewak is listed on top of the preseason depth chart as the team’s deep snapper and Ryan Gersonde will likely step into the holder’s role after backing up Rastetter last season.