Hawkeyes' Duncan named first-team all-American

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was named Monday as a first-team all-American by the Associated Press, the first Hawkeye specialist to be honored by the AP since Nate Kaeding in 2003.

Duncan was joined by Hawkeye teammates Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kollar in receiving all-American recognition from the AP.

Wirfs at offensive tackle and Epenesa at defensive end received second-team honors while Kollar was a third-team selection.

Duncan, a junior from Weddington, North Carolina, established Iowa and Big Ten single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks as the sixth-best ever for an NCAA kicker.

He connected on 29-of-34 field goal attempts, including 14-of-18 tries from 40 yards or more and has hit each of his 25 PAT attempts.

A junior from Mount Vernon, Iowa, Wirfs was named as the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year after starting nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle for the Hawkeyes.

One of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy, Wirfs has made 32 career starts for the Hawkeyes.

Epenesa joined Wirfs in earning second-team Walter Camp all-American honors earlier this month.