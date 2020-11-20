Hawkeyes' Duncan prepares to persevere

Like any good golfer after a tough hole, Keith Duncan brings a simple plan into Iowa’s football game Saturday against Penn State.
After missing consecutive field goal tries for the first time in his collegiate career, the most accurate kicker in Hawkeye history plans to keep swinging in today’s 2:30 p.m. game at Beaver Stadium.
Describing himself as a “big golf guy,’’ Duncan referenced a situation Tiger Woods found himself in Sunday during the final round of the Masters as a parallel to where he’s at.
Woods recorded a 10 on the par-3 12th hole at the Augusta National Golf Club, but finished his round with birdies on five of his last holes.
“I saw Tiger Woods hits a 10 on a par-3 that he’s probably played hundreds of times. He’s probably hit that club that he used a thousand times and then he ended up finishing 5-under in his last six holes,’’ Duncan recalled.
“So, that basically comes down to how you respond, how you carry yourself mentally and physically. That’s what I’m looking to do.’’
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said he has faith in Duncan being able to make that happen.
The senior has hit 42 of the 51 field goals he has attempted in an Iowa uniform, an 82.4-percent success rate that no other Hawkeye has matched.
Wood says he gets why Duncan was a bit frustrated with his last two attempts, work that came on the heels of a 4-for-4 start to the season.
“He is a veteran guy, an older and experienced guy who we’ve all seen for a long time and seen his successes,’’ Woods said. “Keith is one of the ultimate competitors, both he and (senior kicker) Caleb Shudak together I think are incredible competitors. That’s one of the things that helps set them apart.’’
Duncan missed a 37-yard try in Iowa’s win over Michigan State and followed that with a miss from 50 yards a week ago at Minnesota.
“Kind of disappointing the last two,’’ Duncan said.
Woods has encouraged Duncan to go back to the basics this week as the Hawkeyes prepare for a Penn State team Iowa has not beaten in its last six attempts.
Knowing that the last three games between the teams have been decided by one possession, a fundamental focus is what Woods wants heading into a match-up where a kick could make the difference between victory and defeat against the Nittany Lions, who are trying to avoid that program’s first 0-5 start ever.
“I think for him it’s more about just getting back to the basics and going back to what works, what doesn’t, taking inventory,’’ Woods said. “Are there technical issues or is it more just I happened to read the wind incorrectly or I didn’t hit the ball quite the way I wanted to?’’
Woods believes Duncan will get that all processed as he continues to work his way through the Iowa record book.
“I think Keith is in a good place. I feel good about where he’s at,’’ Woods said. “I think we’ve all seen Keith and seen him in some of his finest moments. He’s a senior, but he definitely has room to grow, which is exciting.’’
Duncan currently sits in 10th on Iowa’s career scoring charts and his 210 points leave him four points behind Sedrick Shaw and Jeff Skillett and eighth points shy of Tavian Banks and Zach Bromert on the Hawkeyes’ all-time list.
He’s accomplished that despite taking an interesting journey to this point from the start of his collegiate career.
Duncan was Iowa’s starting kicker as a true freshman in 2016, connecting on 9-of-11 field goal tries including his game-winning 33-yard kick on the final play of the Hawkeyes’ 14-13 win over second-ranked Michigan.
Miguel Recinos edged Duncan out of the top spot on the depth chart the following two seasons, but Duncan returned more than ready a year ago.
He knocked through a game-winner at Nebraska last season, hitting from 48 yards with 1 second remaining in a 27-24 victory that was part of a 29-of-34 season for Duncan.
His 29 field goals set Iowa and Big Ten single-season records and allowed the Groza Award finalist to earn consensus all-American recognition.
Collectively, Duncan said he has tried to learn through whatever challenges he has faced.
“Learning some humility was great. Just going through that process of ‘What can I do to get better?’ was important,’’ Duncan said. “There’s always more I can improve on, and each day is a new challenge, but it’s a challenge I accept as a person. You just have to have that mindset going forward.’’
That’s what Woods likes about Duncan and the leadership that he has seen him provide.
“He’s disappointed whenever he misses kicks because he cares and because he’s a competitor, but happy with him, happy with Caleb and I think I’d throw in (first-year long snapper) Austin Spiewak and (holder) Ryan Gersonde, too,’’ Woods said.
“I think those are four older guys who within our special teams have all given us exceptional leadership. They’re all operating at a high level and I’m excited about where they are going to take us.’’
