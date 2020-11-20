Hawkeyes' Duncan prepares to persevere

Wood says he gets why Duncan was a bit frustrated with his last two attempts, work that came on the heels of a 4-for-4 start to the season.

“He is a veteran guy, an older and experienced guy who we’ve all seen for a long time and seen his successes,’’ Woods said. “Keith is one of the ultimate competitors, both he and (senior kicker) Caleb Shudak together I think are incredible competitors. That’s one of the things that helps set them apart.’’

Duncan missed a 37-yard try in Iowa’s win over Michigan State and followed that with a miss from 50 yards a week ago at Minnesota.

“Kind of disappointing the last two,’’ Duncan said.

Woods has encouraged Duncan to go back to the basics this week as the Hawkeyes prepare for a Penn State team Iowa has not beaten in its last six attempts.

Knowing that the last three games between the teams have been decided by one possession, a fundamental focus is what Woods wants heading into a match-up where a kick could make the difference between victory and defeat against the Nittany Lions, who are trying to avoid that program’s first 0-5 start ever.