Hawkeyes' education extends beyond bowl preparation

SAN DIEGO – Shakira, who has the same kind of smooth moves as her pop-star namesake, and an attention grabber by the name of Xena were on hand Wednesday when the Iowa football team took a break from Holiday Bowl preparations to visit the San Diego Zoo.
The excursion provided the team with a chance to enjoy something other than practice as it works toward Friday’s game against Southern California and four Hawkeyes had a chance to meet some of the star attractions at legendary zoo.
Senior defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, linebacker Nick Niemann and offensive linemen Landan and Levi Paulsen were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the work that takes place at the zoo.
They were introduced to Jambo, an African pygmy falcon, a legless lizard named Shakira and a two-toed sloth, Xena.
Kim Janke, a senior mammal keeper at the San Diego Zoo, talked about the animals the Hawkeyes had a chance to see and let them feel the coarse hair of Xena.
“I’ve never touched a sloth before,’’ Lattimore said. “I was expecting to be like fur, but it was pretty rough, something I didn’t expect.’’
Janke talked about the struggle of maintaining natural habitat in South America for sloths like Xena, the result of deforestation in the region.
The zoo’s role in protecting species and in conservation efforts was discussed as well, something that hit home for the Paulsen twins.
They have a cousin who once worked at the San Diego Zoo and now works at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, and conservation has been a life-long endeavor at their family farm just east of Sioux City.
The brothers are hunters and Levi Paulsen has earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa in environmental studies and recently completed an internship with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“It’s unbelievable the conservation efforts places like this zoo are going to provide for a more sustainable future for all of these animals and the world I general,’’ Levi Paulsen said.
“Even things that may not directly affect us do in a way. Everything is intertwined. It could be the food chain or food web in certain areas and continents.’’
While the Hawkeyes spent Christmas afternoon learning and enjoying themselves at the San Diego Zoo, the USC team Iowa plays in Friday’s 7 p.m. game was on a similar outing to Sea World.
Both teams explored the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a United States Navy aircraft carrier currently docked on Coronado Island, on Tuesday before practicing.
Mark Kallenberger, a sophomore offensive lineman from Bettendorf, was among Hawkeyes who appreciated the sheer size of the 100,000-ton craft topped by a flight deck that covers four-and-a-half acres.
“It’s unbelievable to be standing on top of something like this, understanding the sacrifices that the people who serve here have made to protect our freedom,’’ Kallenberger said. “It puts everything into perspective about what really matters.’’
Hawkeye players had a chance to tour the USS Theodore Roosevelt inside and out, among memories Kallenberger said will last a lifetime.
“We’ve been able to have some incredible experiences on our bowl trips,’’ he said. “Visiting the World Trade Center site in New York City (at the Pinstripe Bowl) two years ago and now this, those are opportunities that make a bowl trip memorable. This is the first time I’ve been to California. A win on Friday is the only thing that would make it better.’’