Hawkeyes' education extends beyond bowl preparation

The zoo’s role in protecting species and in conservation efforts was discussed as well, something that hit home for the Paulsen twins.

They have a cousin who once worked at the San Diego Zoo and now works at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, and conservation has been a life-long endeavor at their family farm just east of Sioux City.

The brothers are hunters and Levi Paulsen has earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa in environmental studies and recently completed an internship with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“It’s unbelievable the conservation efforts places like this zoo are going to provide for a more sustainable future for all of these animals and the world I general,’’ Levi Paulsen said.

“Even things that may not directly affect us do in a way. Everything is intertwined. It could be the food chain or food web in certain areas and continents.’’

While the Hawkeyes spent Christmas afternoon learning and enjoying themselves at the San Diego Zoo, the USC team Iowa plays in Friday’s 7 p.m. game was on a similar outing to Sea World.

Both teams explored the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a United States Navy aircraft carrier currently docked on Coronado Island, on Tuesday before practicing.