Hawkeyes embrace the role of the underdog

IOWA CITY — It’s a comfortable fit.
Iowa football players don’t mind wearing the role of the double-digit underdog for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan.
The second-ranked Wolverines are listed by oddsmakers as a 10.5-point favorite over the Hawkeyes in the 7:15 p.m. game at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, something that doesn’t seem to faze the Hawkeyes at all.
"Just objectively looking at it, we know that there is usually going to be a talent gap between us and most of the competition we play," Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said Tuesday.
"We’re used to that. We’re used to being underdogs. That’s not anything new to us. We’re used to playing against guys who are supposed to be more talented than us, so we have to find a way to make that an advantage for us."
Iowa has successfully done that before.
The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes weren’t the preseason pick to win the Big Ten West, but Iowa, overcoming a pair of midseason losses, found a way to finish 7-2 in conference play and edge Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin by one game for first place in the division race.
"People didn’t expect us to be here," cornerback Kaevon Merriweather said. "Nobody outside this building expected that, but we kept fighting to make it happen. Even when we were down, we kept the faith."
Center Tyler Linderbaum said that bond has benefited an Iowa team which has three wins over ranked teams on its 10-2 resume.
"This team is as tight as any team I’ve been a part of here and we’ve been working our butts off since January to make this happen. Getting to play in Indy has been one of our goals all along," Linderbaum said.
Linderbaum has already been on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of three Hawkeyes who participated in the Big Ten kickoff event there in July.
"It was a fun experience, getting to walk around and see the place. I remember thinking how fun it would be to have my buddies on the team experience it, too, and now this week we all get that chance," Linderbaum said. "If we’re going, we might as well win the thing."
Linderbaum echoed the thoughts of a number of his teammates.
Michigan presents the toughest test Iowa has had this season.
The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 224.9 of their 451.2 total yards per game on the ground. Michigan has successfully used that rushing attack to control the clock and limit opponents’ possessions.
On defense, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have created havoc as rush ends. They have combined on 24 sacks and 25.5 tackles for a loss during the Wolverines’ 11-1 season.
"We know that we’re going to have to be at our best," running back Tyler Goodson said. "We’re the underdog for a reason, but that gives us a bit of a chip on our shoulder. We’re going in feeling like we still have something to prove."
And no matter what the odds might suggest, the Hawkeyes are fully aware that they have beaten the odds before.
Coach Kirk Ferentz has already mentioned a few of those occasions this week.
A victory over second-ranked Michigan in 2016, a win over third-ranked Penn State in 2008 and a Capital One Bowl upset of LSU at the end of the 2004 season were all part of the discussion.
"I told the team the fun part about these games is you really have to be at your best each and every play," Ferentz said.
The Hawkeyes get that.
"We're not going there as tourists," Merriweather said. "We're going there to win a football game."