 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeyes embrace the role of the underdog
0 Comments
topical alert
IOWA FOOTBALL

Hawkeyes embrace the role of the underdog

  • Updated
  • 0
112721-owh-spo-nebraskaiowa-LS09.jpg

Iowa's Jack Campbell (31) and Zach VanValkenburg (97) tackle Nebraska's Jaquez Yant in the Hawkeyes' 28-21 road win on Friday.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

IOWA CITY — It’s a comfortable fit.

Iowa football players don’t mind wearing the role of the double-digit underdog for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan.

The second-ranked Wolverines are listed by oddsmakers as a 10.5-point favorite over the Hawkeyes in the 7:15 p.m. game at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, something that doesn’t seem to faze the Hawkeyes at all.

"Just objectively looking at it, we know that there is usually going to be a talent gap between us and most of the competition we play," Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said Tuesday.

"We’re used to that. We’re used to being underdogs. That’s not anything new to us. We’re used to playing against guys who are supposed to be more talented than us, so we have to find a way to make that an advantage for us."

Iowa has successfully done that before.

The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes weren’t the preseason pick to win the Big Ten West, but Iowa, overcoming a pair of midseason losses, found a way to finish 7-2 in conference play and edge Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin by one game for first place in the division race.

"People didn’t expect us to be here," cornerback Kaevon Merriweather said. "Nobody outside this building expected that, but we kept fighting to make it happen. Even when we were down, we kept the faith."

Center Tyler Linderbaum said that bond has benefited an Iowa team which has three wins over ranked teams on its 10-2 resume.

"This team is as tight as any team I’ve been a part of here and we’ve been working our butts off since January to make this happen. Getting to play in Indy has been one of our goals all along," Linderbaum said.

Linderbaum has already been on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of three Hawkeyes who participated in the Big Ten kickoff event there in July.

"It was a fun experience, getting to walk around and see the place. I remember thinking how fun it would be to have my buddies on the team experience it, too, and now this week we all get that chance," Linderbaum said. "If we’re going, we might as well win the thing."

Linderbaum echoed the thoughts of a number of his teammates.

Michigan presents the toughest test Iowa has had this season.

The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 224.9 of their 451.2 total yards per game on the ground. Michigan has successfully used that rushing attack to control the clock and limit opponents’ possessions.

On defense, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have created havoc as rush ends. They have combined on 24 sacks and 25.5 tackles for a loss during the Wolverines’ 11-1 season.

"We know that we’re going to have to be at our best," running back Tyler Goodson said. "We’re the underdog for a reason, but that gives us a bit of a chip on our shoulder. We’re going in feeling like we still have something to prove."

And no matter what the odds might suggest, the Hawkeyes are fully aware that they have beaten the odds before.

Coach Kirk Ferentz has already mentioned a few of those occasions this week.

A victory over second-ranked Michigan in 2016, a win over third-ranked Penn State in 2008 and a Capital One Bowl upset of LSU at the end of the 2004 season were all part of the discussion.

"I told the team the fun part about these games is you really have to be at your best each and every play," Ferentz said.

The Hawkeyes get that.

"We're not going there as tourists," Merriweather said. "We're going there to win a football game."

IOWA ITEMS

Hogan enters portal: Third-team quarterback Deuce Hogan has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“He wants to get somewhere where he feels like he has a little better opportunity. We fully support him. He’s a tremendous young guy, has a really good arm,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“I joked about him last (week) but he made some really good throws that day. Probably would have been more appropriate if I would have said our third quarterback instead of naming him by name.’’

The joke Ferentz referenced was made following Friday’s game at Nebraska when he revealed Iowa’s top two quarterbacks had missed the Tuesday practice that week, leaving Hogan and true freshman Joey Labas on the two practice fields utilized throughout the entire practice.

“I’m not even going to tell you what I was thinking that day. I didn’t know who was going to start,’’ Ferentz said Friday. “If it was Deuce, with all due respect to Deuce, I might have stayed in Iowa City. He’s still picking things up.’’

Ferentz said he talked to Hogan about his comments shortly after he made them, saying in "retrospect I wish I had not named the name," He also talked to the team about it Sunday.

Hogan, a redshirt freshman, completed the only pass he attempted in an Iowa uniform late in the Hawkeyes’ 51-14 win at Maryland earlier this season.

Roberts returns: Cornerback Terry Roberts is practicing that week and may be available for Saturday’s game against Michigan.

A key contributor on special teams as well, Roberts hasn’t played since suffering an injury during practice prior to Iowa’s Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin.

Ferentz also said that cornerback Matt Hankins will not only miss Saturday’s game but will likely not be available for Iowa’s bowl game. Hankins missed the final two regular-season games.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News