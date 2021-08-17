Hawkeyes' Empen works to earn a chance

IOWA CITY — For Luke Empen, the goal remains the same each and every day.
The idea is to make some sort of progress from one practice session to the next, be better at one thing today than he was yesterday as he works to carve out a niche on the Iowa football team.
Like many walk-ons, desire and patience have been critical components for the 6-foot-4, 289-pound junior from Northeast.
“This isn’t easy, but I never thought it would be,’’ Empen said. “Coming in from high school, you find yourself surrounded by guys who are every bit as good as you are or better. You get tested, but the idea is to keep working, keep plugging away at it and see where it leads.’’
Hawkeye history is rich in tradition of walk-ons making contributions at some point during their career. Some reach the field early, some make that step as upperclassmen.
Empen has appeared in one game during his three seasons in an Iowa uniform, taking the field in a reserve role for the Hawkeyes during an early-season game in 2019 against Middle Tennessee.
As he prepares for the 2021 season, Empen continues to work to position himself for an opportunity.
He has put on the necessary weight and strength to compete on the offensive line and feels good about where he stands from a physical standpoint as fall camp moves deep into its second week.
Empen made his first appearance on a depth chart prior to the start of spring practices this year and is now working to create that same opportunity as Iowa works toward its Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana.
He has been seeing action as both a left guard and right tackle so far in camp.
Senior Cody Ince and redshirt freshman Tyler Elsbury opened fall camp in the top two slots at left guard while sophomore Nick DeJong and true freshman Connor Colby fill the first- and second-team openings at right tackle.
“I’m doing what I can to compete every day and become a better player,’’ Empen said. “When you get here, you realize just how good the talent is around you and it forces you to work hard to improve. If you don’t, you will get lost in the shuffle pretty quickly.’’
Empen doesn’t have to look beyond his own position group to see former walk-ons earning playing time.
That serves as daily motivation as Empen works.
“There have been a lot of players come through the program who have worked their butts off and have given themselves a chance to play as juniors or seniors,’’ Empen said.
“It does happen and knowing that, it keeps you going. When that chance comes, you want to be ready.’’