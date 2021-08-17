Hawkeyes' Empen works to earn a chance

IOWA CITY — For Luke Empen, the goal remains the same each and every day.

The idea is to make some sort of progress from one practice session to the next, be better at one thing today than he was yesterday as he works to carve out a niche on the Iowa football team.

Like many walk-ons, desire and patience have been critical components for the 6-foot-4, 289-pound junior from Northeast.

“This isn’t easy, but I never thought it would be,’’ Empen said. “Coming in from high school, you find yourself surrounded by guys who are every bit as good as you are or better. You get tested, but the idea is to keep working, keep plugging away at it and see where it leads.’’

Hawkeye history is rich in tradition of walk-ons making contributions at some point during their career. Some reach the field early, some make that step as upperclassmen.

Empen has appeared in one game during his three seasons in an Iowa uniform, taking the field in a reserve role for the Hawkeyes during an early-season game in 2019 against Middle Tennessee.

As he prepares for the 2021 season, Empen continues to work to position himself for an opportunity.