Hawkeyes' Epenesa, Ojemudia land in familiar territory

The Broncos parted ways with a fourth Hawkeye during the offseason when long snapper Casey Kreiter signed with the New York Giants as a free agent.

The 77th overall pick in this year’s draft class, Ojemudia impressed scouts with his speed and play-making ability and is considered to have the potential to see significant playing time as a rookie for Denver.

Epenesa watched the draft with family members in the Glen Carbon, Ill., home where he grew up, sharing hugs after he became the second Iowa player to be chosen in the 2020 draft.

The first, Tampa Bay first-round pick Tristan Wirfs, said earlier Friday he believes Epenesa will enter the NFL ready to prove a point.

"People just need to put on the tape and see what he does on the field," Wirfs said. "I think a lot of teams missed out, and somebody’s going to get an absolute steal in the draft. He’s going to get there with a chip on his shoulder. I know he is. He’s going to be a force."

Epenesa said during a conference call Friday he was somewhat disappointed when he wasn't taken earlier, but likes the idea of joining a defense which ranked third in the NFL in fewest yards allowed.