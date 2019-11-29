Hawkeyes' Epenesa thrives against Cornhuskers

Epenesa said found himself in the middle of the action more against the Cornhuskers than he has against other opponents.

"The adrenaline was flowing, the mind is on continuing to make plays, continuing to be at the ball," Epenesa said. "I was having some success, and I was just around the ball all the time. That’s just something I’ve been wanting to do all season long. I had an opportunity tonight."

On the run: Iowa had success on the ground early against Nebraska, gaining 152 of its 225 rushing yards in the first quarter.

"I thought our offensive line played great. They opened a lot of holes for our running backs and gave me time to pass," quarterback Nate Stanley said. "I think our run game was clicking the whole game."

Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes with the first 100-yard rushing performance of the freshman’s career, gaining 116 yards on 13 carries.

His work included a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the longest rushing touchdown by a Hawkeye since Akrum Wadley scored on a 75-yard run against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium in 2016.

Black Friday return: Ihmir Smith-Marsette finally recorded a Black Friday kickoff return that counted.

