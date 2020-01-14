Hawkeyes' Epenesa, Wirfs will chase NFL dreams

After turning one dream into a reality, A.J. Epenesa believes it is time to chase another one, and he's not alone.

Tristan Wirfs, who joined Epenesa in anchoring the lines for the Iowa football team, added their names to the list of underclassmen who have entered in the pool of available talent for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Both projected as first-round selections in this year's draft class, Epenesa and Wirfs made separate announcements Tuesday on Instagram that they had chosen to forgo their final year of eligibility, the latest in a group of what now numbers 10 Hawkeyes to reach that conclusion over the past three seasons.

"These past three years have been the ride of a lifetime,'' Wirfs wrote in announcing his decision. "Getting to compete with my brothers and represent the state of Iowa is something I will hold with me forever.''

Epenesa echoed those same sentiments.

“My time at Iowa has been everything I have dreamt it would be, and I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk fans. I will never forget the many great memories that have come from Iowa,’’ Epenesa wrote.