Hawkeyes' Evans has reason to celebrate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Joe Evans gave Iowa a short-lived lead in Saturday’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State, it was by design.

With the Buckeyes’ spread out, the Hawkeyes’ defensive end took a pre-determined signal from Logan Lee, came around inside and headed straight toward Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Evans’ hit jarred the ball loose as she sacked Stroud. It popped forward, positioning Evans to scoop it up off the turf and return it 11 yards for a touchdown two minutes into the game.

“With it empty (in the backfield) we were expecting him to pass, so I sped it up after getting the call from Logan and got to him," Evans said.

The touchdown was the third of the season scored by the Hawkeye defense and it came on Evans’ third sack of the year.

It was one of two turnovers by Ohio State — Jack Campbell intercepted a Stroud pass on the first play of the third quarter — and it gave Iowa a 7-3 lead.

“It felt fantastic. In the moment, you’re on top of the world," Evans said.

Evans pounded a clenched fist against his chest as he celebrated with the football, a motion he directs to his father in the stands before every game.

His father, Spence, is a former Hawkeye player and Evans has dinner every week on Thursday night with his parents in Iowa City.

“We were talking Thursday, joking around, and he said if I scored again maybe I could run the ball over to him," Evans said. “I wasn’t going to do that because I would have gotten flagged, but I wanted to let him know I hadn’t forgotten. I looked up in the stands when I did it. Family means everything to me."

Evans believes his extended family — the Iowa team — gave great effort against Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes held the Buckeyes to a season-low 360 yards of offense, including just 66 yards on the ground. Ohio State entered the game ranked second in the nation with its offensive average of 543.7 yards per game, including 228 on the ground.

“We did some good things, but we didn’t match what they were able to get done," Evans said. "I still believe we can compete with anybody and I’m looking forward to the next five weeks."

Four touchdown passes by Stroud in the second half allowed the Buckeyes to blow open a 26-10 lead.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather said small mental breakdowns led to big plays Ohio State used in the final two quarters to separate itself from Iowa.

“They’ve got a quarterback who can put the ball on a dime and a great group of receivers," Merriweather said. "They were able to make some big plays that made a difference."

Defensive tackle Noah Shannon said Iowa generally accomplished what it set out to do in limiting the Buckeyes' ground game.

"The coaches just kept saying, 'Again, again, again' to keep us going," Shannon said.

Evans said the way Iowa slowed Ohio State on the ground should help the team push forward.

“We’ve got five games left, five opportunities in front of us," he said. “It’s up to the senior leaders on this team to tell the young guys that things are going to be OK, that we just have to play through this."